Malaga Airport makes history by reaching 25 million passengers

As expected, Malaga Airport has reached 25 million passengers before the end of 2025. The historical milestone was celebrated on Friday, with a ceremony in which representatives of the entire airport community and the passengers who were passing through the airport at that moment participated.

A commemorative poster welcomed arrivals and announced the record figure reached in one year for the first time in the airport's history. Aena staff, airline employees, ground handling companies, commercial and catering staff, the police and other groups involved in the day-to-day running of the facilities all joined.

Passengers arriving from different destinations had the opportunity to try the typical 'tortas locas' dessert, which the airport staff were offering as a taste of Malaga.

Since the beginning of 2025, Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport has been breaking traffic records, reaching this latest milestone, thanks to the dynamism of both domestic and foreign traffic.

This is a reflection of the confidence that airlines have in the potential of the territory served by the airport, but also of Aena's commitment to offering a quality infrastructure, with services and facilities that are continually adapting to the needs of passengers and airlines.

Proof of this is the investment of 1.5 billion euros that will be allocated, within the framework of the next Dora document for the development of airports (2027-2031), to what will be the most ambitious expansion project at Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport since 2010, when T3 was inaugurated.