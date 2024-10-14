Passenger numbers continue to soar at Malaga Airport with 12% more by end of last month

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 14 October 2024, 16:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

More than 2.5 million passengers passed through the gates at Malaga Airport last month, the latest data shows.

It is a 10.4% increase compared to last year and 23% compared to the year before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to airport operator Aena data. The figures are key in Malaga Airport consolidating itself as the fourth busiest airport in Spain.

Last month's figures also mean the airport closes the first nine months of the year with more than 19.3 million passengers, that's 12.3% more than in the same period last year.

Aena attributed the growth in September to a boom in both domestic and international arrivals. The number of passengers who moved on connections within Spain also increased by 5% to 390,844, while the 2,108,755 who opted for flights abroad rose by almost 12%, Aena pointed out. Most of the passengers were British (619,397); followed by Germans (214,040); the French (147,559); the Dutch (139,006); and Italians (129,118).

In September, activity on the runways also climbed to 16,891 flights, an increase of 6.6%. In the first nine months of the year, the control tower handled 134,161 landings and take-offs, 8.4% more than the same period last year.

Aena pointed out the international pull in passenger traffic at Malaga Airport up to September, detailing that of the 19,265,704 users who travelled on commercial flights, 3,259,814 originated or arrived in Spain, a 6.3% increase, and 16,005,890 abroad, up 13.7%. According to the figures, Malaga Airport is progressing above the average of the country's airport network, which closed the first nine months with 237,815,950 passengers, a growth of 9.8%.