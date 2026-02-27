Italian artisan ice cream parlour opens in Malaga with free samples

Marina Martínez Friday, 27 February 2026, 14:22 Share

Italian artisan ice cream parlour Lubrano is coming to Malaga. After 25 years in Rome, the family business is opening its first shop outside Italy on Calle Pacífico 19 (Paseo Antonio Banderas, opposite the former Tabacalera factory).

The official opening at 4pm on Saturday, 28 February, comes with a delightful surprise: free tasting. Lubrano will offer the same joy to its customers on Sunday, until they run out of stock.

More than 40 flavours

With a menu of more than 40 flavours, including traditional recipes, creamy classics and fruity options, Lubrano makes its own produce.

"We make our ice cream every day, with Italian recipes and selected raw materials. We want each flavour to have its own identity and to be noticeable from the first spoonful," founder Francesco Lubrano says.

The family has moved to Malaga for the city's "security, peace and quality of life".

The opening in Malaga is part of Lubrano's expansion strategy. The first parlour opened in May 2000. Since then, the company has been growing with two establishments in the Italian capital: on Via Renzo Rossi and Via del Castani.