Low-cost Avlo smashes record for high-speed train ticket sales between Malaga and Madrid Renfe's new AVE-alternative service will start operating from 1 June on the Madrid-Sevilla and Madrid-Malaga routes

The striking Avlo trains will be in service from 1 June.

Pre-sales for the upcoming launch of Renfe’s low-cost AVE high-speed train service, Avlo, have smashed sales records for rail travel in the south of Spain.

In just 24 hours a large part of the available tickets between Madrid, Malaga and Sevilla were snapped up, registering a total of 19,350 sales.

The new trains will start operating from 1 June on the Madrid-Sevilla and Madrid-Malaga routes.

Renfe started selling tickets for the high-speed trains on 12 April, with a special offer of 17,000 seats at 7 euros each, for journeys between 1 June and 30 December of this year.

About 20% of the tickets sold on the first day were for journeys in the first fortnight of June.

Avlo trains will stop at all intermediate stations along the route: Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Córdoba, Villanueva de Córdoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real. The journey is expected to take about three and a quarter hours.

There will be a daily train departing in each direction. Departure from María Zambrano will be at 9.54am (with arrival at 1.12pm), while the reverse journey will depart from Madrid Atocha at 5.50pm, with arrival at 9.07pm.

In addition to the special offer, children under the age of 14 have a basic fare of five euros (they must always be accompanied by an adult). Tickets will be marketed in a single class (Basic) and will be sold through a system based on the date of travel, demand and advance booking.

To purchase tickets you must register at www.avlorenfe.com or at www.renfe.com. The passenger's name will appear on the ticket and Renfe may ask customers for identification by means of a valid official document with a photograph.