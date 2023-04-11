Cheap tickets for new Avlo high-speed train between Malaga and Madrid go on sale tomorrow Renfe's low-cost AVE service will start marketing tickets from Wednesday, 12 April, with an introductory offer from only seven euros each way

Renfe's low-cost AVE high-speed service alternative, the Avlo, is about to arrive in Malaga, and the details of this new commercial offer are already known, which will mean a sharp drop in average fares for train travel to Madrid and intermediate stations, since it will stop at all of them.

Tickets will go on sale from tomorrow, 12 April, with an introductory offer of 17,000 tickets for only 7 euros each way to the two destinations in Andalucía (Malaga and Seville) where the service will begin to operate on 1 June.

The initial offer will be for a daily round-trip train between Malaga-Madrid and Seville-Madrid, with a global offer of 1,744 seats each day.

Each Avlo train will have 436 seats plus two spaces for people with reduced mobility, given that the units are based on the S-112, from which the cafeteria has been removed to gain extra space for passengers.

One negative, for passengers who are making the entire journey between Malaga María Zambrano station and Madrid’s Atocha, is that the new services stop at all the intermediate stations oo the route, so the travel time is longer than three and a quarter hours.

Timetable

The daily departures will be at 9.54am from Malaga (with scheduled arrival at 1.12pm); and at 5.50pm from Madrid (arrival into Malaga at 9.07pm). Along the way they will stop in Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Córdoba, Villanueva de Córdoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real.

“Avlo is a Renfe high-speed product that, having competitive travel times, is marketed at affordable prices in order to facilitate and increase mobility, at all stations along the route, both the origin and destination as well as intermediate ones,” said the state train operating company.

All tickets are offered for sale in a single class, called Basic. Ticket sales will be managed through a dynamic system that offers the best available price available at any time for the requested trip.

On top of the base price, the customer can add additional services such as seat selection, changes or cancellations and additional luggage. The base price includes a free cabin suitcase and a handbag.

Children under 14 years of age will be charged a set rate of 5 euros. This ticket must always be accompanied by the purchase of an adult ticket (a maximum of two child tickets per adult). Large families will also be able to obtain discounts of 20% in the case of the general category and 50% for large families in the special category.

All Avlo tickets are in the name of the traveller. To acquire them, it is necessary to register at www.avlorenfe.com or at www.renfe.com and enter the personal data requested. The passenger's name will appear on the ticket and Renfe may ask customers for their identification by means of a valid official document with a photograph.