Lorry fire causes six kilometres of traffic jams on A-7 motorway between Torremolinos and Benalmádena

Photo of the traffic jam at 9.30am, captured by the traffic authority's camera.

Almudena Nogués Málaga Monday, 12 January 2026, 11:52

A lorry fire on the A-7 motorway in Malaga caused tailbacks from just past the Plaza Mayor shopping centre and Benalmádena, in the direction of Cadiz.

The fire was reported at 7.30am. According to callers, flames had engulfed almost the entire vehicle, which was located at kilometre 1,001 of the dual carriageway.

Firefighters, the Guardia Civil and the road maintenance service were mobilised to the scene. Despite the scale of the fire, no one was injured.

The traffic jam had reached six kilometres by 9.30am.