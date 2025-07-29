Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Local Police in Malaga warn of official-looking motoring 'fines' using DGT logo

Spain's Ministry of the Interior logo is also being used to redirect drivers to a fraudulent page with the use of QR codes

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 29 July 2025, 16:16

The Local Police force in Malaga has warned the public about a fraud involving fake traffic 'fines'. The scheme uses the logos of the Ministry of the Interior and of the national Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) to feign legitimacy.

The fake fines have QR codes that lead to a fraudulent page. In addition, they do not include basic information that appears on real report forms, such as the police officer's identification number, the place where the alleged offence was committed or the details of the vehicle. The amount shown on the false report does not correspond to the official amount established for specific offences.

If you detect fines that may be false, you can report them by calling 951 926 010 or 010. This way you can also verify whether the fine you have received is real.

