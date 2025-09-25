Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The young entrepreneurs in front of the renovated kiosk. Salvador Salas
Community spirit

El Kiosquito: the Malaga newsstand that has been transformed into a coffee shop at heart of the community

In addition to the traditional newspaper sales it offers speciality brews, homemade biscuits and a wide range of international magazines

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 15:17

Augusto, Maor and Fahd wanted to give a new life to the newsstand in their neighbourhood. The three friends decided to transform a traditional kiosk into a futuristic café where you can order speciality coffee while buying the daily newspaper.

The one in question is located in Plaza Lex Flavia, in the Victoria neighbourhood. It forms part of the last number of kiosks that Malaga city council's commerce department has put out to tender so that they can reopen under the rules of the new bylaw.

El Kiosquito offers speciality coffees, baked goods (mainly biscuits), newspapers and international magazines. In the near future, the three young entrepreneurs hope to be able to also offer fruit and vegetable juices. "Our aim is to create a community around the kiosk and the neighbourhood," they say.

The co-owners claim to have chosen this area for many reasons. They live in the neighbourhood and see the square as a meeting point where the university life of students and the more traditional residential life come together.

El Kiosquito opened on 11 September to "an impressive reception". "They are grateful that we have given life to the square, which was a bit abandoned," the friends say.

Augusto Gigli, who is the concession holder, says that they want to go beyond this initiative and ask the city council to give them the green light to organise cultural events in the square. "There are many similar kiosks in Europe and Spain and I think it could be a very interesting addition," he states.

New uses

El Kiosquito is one of the first establishments in Malaga to benefit from the uses granted by the new municipal bylaw. The permission to expand traditional newsstand services was one of the strongest demands of kiosk owners' association Akima.

Since January, licence holders have been able to incorporate services such as parcel collection, cinema and theatre ticket sales, photocopying, coffee and hot baked goods sales and ATM cash machines.

In addition, the new regulations have extended the concession period to a maximum of 30 years, instead of the 20 years established in the previous bylaw, in order to encourage the consolidation of more stable businesses and give owners more time to recoup the investments made.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple locked in legal battle after Costa del Sol property purchase falls through
  2. 2 Around 800 nude volunteers from 26 countries participate in large-scale art installation to celebrate brewery centenary in Spain
  3. 3 Tickets go on sale for huge Costa del Sol music festival next summer
  4. 4 New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses
  5. 5 Paraglider rushed to Costa del Sol hospital with serious injuries
  6. 6 Malaga province growers show off their whopping mangoes
  7. 7 Long-awaited football pitch opens in eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town hall demands that unsealed wells are monitored after death of dog walker and subsequent heated debate
  9. 9 British golfer wins Long Driver European Tour event in Malaga
  10. 10 Let your tastebuds loose on flavours from around the world at popular Malaga province foodie fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish El Kiosquito: the Malaga newsstand that has been transformed into a coffee shop at heart of the community

El Kiosquito: the Malaga newsstand that has been transformed into a coffee shop at heart of the community