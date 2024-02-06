'It's more fun than studying it in a book': Malaga school unveils huge spruced up map of Spain

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 16:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

Some 30 fifth year primary school puplss waited excitedly as Martiricos nursery school in Malaga city got set to unveil the restored version of its large-scale relief map of Spain.

The map, some 24 metres wide and 18 metres long, shows the Iberian Peninsula, archipelagos and the area of the former Spanish protectorate in Morocco, and has been 25 years since its last restoration by Malaga city council.

"They are the first schoolchildren to officially visit the model after its restoration. It was a sad sight, but now it looks radiant," the school's director Susana Martín told SUR. "We are open to schools or groups who are interested in coming to see it. It is a first class educational resource," she added.

Eva Torres, a fifth grade teacher, organised the children in groups to climb up to a high platform that helps them appreciate the large scale model from above. "We are studying the ecology of Spain in class and we thought it was a good idea to take advantage of the map arrangement to come and see it in person," she told SUR.

Studying the map will always be more "fun, dynamic and more effective" than studying it in a picture book at school, she added. "This resource is very practical. Here students see where rivers rise and fall, even with real water. They see the ecology, it's a beneficial learning experience," Torres said.

Quibla Restaura restored the map after it was awarded the project last May for 36,153 euros. Works involved restoring the map's plumbing system and installing a protective waterproofing coating and a water recycling system to avoid wastage.

Moroccan Protectorate

The map of the Iberian Peninsula, archipelagos and the area of the former Spanish Protectorate of Morocco dates from 1920. It was made at the initiative of General Enrique Cano, military governor and mayor at the time. It is a resource the school has treasured at its entrance since it opened its doors in 1930. Since then, due to its location outdoors and the amount of time lapsed, it has needed several restorations.