Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The ship Andrea Doria, moored in the port of Malaga. SALVADOR SALAS

Italian Navy’s 'air defence’ destroyer docks in Malaga

The Marina Militare ship can be visited on 5 and 6 February on quay 2, next to the Palm Grove.

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Thursday, 5 February 2026, 15:13

The Port of Malaga has welcomed a high-profile guest as the Italian Navy’s guided-missile destroyer, Andrea Doria (D 553), moored at Quay 2, just steps from the Palmeral de las Sorpresas on Thursday.

The vessel, a crown jewel of the Italian Marina Militare, is making a scheduled stopover before continuing its journey to Northern Europe. It is set to represent Italy in high-intensity multinational NATO exercises alongside allied fleets.

Armed with a PAAMS (Principal Anti-Air Missile System) and a 48-cell vertical launch system, it can intercept threats at significant ranges. Its stealthy, tilted superstructure is specifically designed to reduce its radar signature, making this 7,000-tonne giant surprisingly difficult for adversaries to detect.

Features

The Andrea Doria is part of the elite Orizzonte (Horizon) class, a joint project between Italy and France. Launched in 2005 and commissioned in 2007, the ship is a master of air defence, designed to shield carrier strike groups from missile threats and aircraft.

The ship will be open to the public and can be visited this Thursday, 5 February, from 15.00 to 18.00; and on Friday, 6 February, from 10.30 to 12.00 and from 15.00 to 18.00.

Thanks to state-of-the-art sensors, advanced telecommunications and command and control systems, the vessel has multifunctional capabilities and can operate in a wide range of operational scenarios.

It has also operated as a flagship in maritime security and anti-piracy operations and for air defence, integrated with allied carrier groups in high-intensity operational contexts.

With an operational range of 7,600 nautical miles at 18 knots, it embarks an SH90 helicopter and is armed with three Oto Melara 76/62 SR guns; two 25/80 machine guns; 48-cell PAAMS missile system; provision for eight Teseo Mk2/A S/S; two SCLAR-H rocket launchers and two Eurotorp B515/1 MU90 torpedo launchers.

The ship will be open to the public and can be visited on the following days and times: this Thursday, 5 February, from 15.00 to 18.00; and on Friday, 6 February, from 10.30 to 12.00 and from 15.00 to 18.00.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Schools go back to normal this Thursday in most, but not all, of Malaga province
  2. 2 Iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint to be restored to its former glory
  3. 3 David Guetta to headline Dreambeach Costa del Sol festival in Vélez-Málaga
  4. 4 Benalmádena receives 6.5 million euros from the Andalusian regional government for tourism development
  5. 5 Andalusian regional government gives green light to 581 new homes in Vélez-Málaga
  6. 6 Stolen Severiano Ballesteros statue found cut into pieces in Cantabria
  7. 7 Benalmádena opens new 1,000-square-metre dog park in Medina Azahara
  8. 8 Benalmádena showcases 'outstanding talent' of local urban artist
  9. 9 Marbella starts 2026 with the lowest unemployment figures for January since 2007
  10. 10 Gibraltar Government holds UK%u2013EU Treaty briefings for business and cruise sectors

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Italian Navy’s 'air defence’ destroyer docks in Malaga

Italian Navy’s &#039;air defence’ destroyer docks in Malaga