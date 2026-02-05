Italian Navy’s 'air defence’ destroyer docks in Malaga The Marina Militare ship can be visited on 5 and 6 February on quay 2, next to the Palm Grove.

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Thursday, 5 February 2026, 15:13 | Updated 15:33h. Share

The Port of Malaga has welcomed a high-profile guest as the Italian Navy’s guided-missile destroyer, Andrea Doria (D 553), moored at Quay 2, just steps from the Palmeral de las Sorpresas on Thursday.

The vessel, a crown jewel of the Italian Marina Militare, is making a scheduled stopover before continuing its journey to Northern Europe. It is set to represent Italy in high-intensity multinational NATO exercises alongside allied fleets.

Armed with a PAAMS (Principal Anti-Air Missile System) and a 48-cell vertical launch system, it can intercept threats at significant ranges. Its stealthy, tilted superstructure is specifically designed to reduce its radar signature, making this 7,000-tonne giant surprisingly difficult for adversaries to detect.

Features

The Andrea Doria is part of the elite Orizzonte (Horizon) class, a joint project between Italy and France. Launched in 2005 and commissioned in 2007, the ship is a master of air defence, designed to shield carrier strike groups from missile threats and aircraft.

The ship will be open to the public and can be visited this Thursday, 5 February, from 15.00 to 18.00; and on Friday, 6 February, from 10.30 to 12.00 and from 15.00 to 18.00.

Thanks to state-of-the-art sensors, advanced telecommunications and command and control systems, the vessel has multifunctional capabilities and can operate in a wide range of operational scenarios.

It has also operated as a flagship in maritime security and anti-piracy operations and for air defence, integrated with allied carrier groups in high-intensity operational contexts.

With an operational range of 7,600 nautical miles at 18 knots, it embarks an SH90 helicopter and is armed with three Oto Melara 76/62 SR guns; two 25/80 machine guns; 48-cell PAAMS missile system; provision for eight Teseo Mk2/A S/S; two SCLAR-H rocket launchers and two Eurotorp B515/1 MU90 torpedo launchers.

The ship will be open to the public and can be visited on the following days and times: this Thursday, 5 February, from 15.00 to 18.00; and on Friday, 6 February, from 10.30 to 12.00 and from 15.00 to 18.00.