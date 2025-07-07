Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Needle-spiking investigation after foreign tourist reports sexual assault in Malaga club

Police officers are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine whether the young woman was injected with anything, before reportedly becoming the victim of groping

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Monday, 7 July 2025, 12:08

National Police officers in Malaga are investigating an allegation of sexual assault on a foreign tourist in a club in the centre of the city. The force is awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which will determine whether the victim was injected with a substance.

The incident apparently happened on the night of 28 June. The young woman reported being groped by an individual while at a club. She asked the police for help, which prompted the activation of the protocol and her transfer to a city hospital.

She asked the ambulance medical staff whether she might have been injected with something, as she was feeling quite unwell. During the external examination, they noticed that she had a mark on her right shoulder that could be compatible with a needle puncture.

The analyses are yet to confirm whether she was injected with a substance. The police have urged great caution under such circumstances, as this type of incident caused great alarm in the summer and autumn of 2022, when the police recorded more than 300 complaints throughout Spain. An increase in 'needle spiking' cases was also registered in neighbouring European countries and the UK.

However, the Spanish police did not find any cases of chemical submission through injections. In Albacete, a minor was arrested for using a wire to scare women, but the case proved to be a "sick joke", as no substance was found.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Major expansion plan unveiled for close-to-capacity Malaga Airport
  2. 2 Video: Eleven aircraft and more than 50 specialists on the ground stabilise major wildfire in Montecorto
  3. 3 Marbella family issues urgent appeal to raise funds for life-saving throat cancer treatment
  4. 4 221 debtors in the province owe more than 800 million euros to the taxman
  5. 5 'Baños de ola': the origins of beach holidays in Spain
  6. 6 Fuengirola takes 'leap into future of tourism' with new destination management platform
  7. 7 Queues show where the time goes
  8. 8 How not to spend it
  9. 9 Restaurante Escorpio: a privileged place to enjoy the excellence of Spanish cuisine
  10. 10 Marbella council approves growth plan with increased flexibility for rural land use

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Needle-spiking investigation after foreign tourist reports sexual assault in Malaga club

Needle-spiking investigation after foreign tourist reports sexual assault in Malaga club