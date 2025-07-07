Needle-spiking investigation after foreign tourist reports sexual assault in Malaga club

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 7 July 2025, 12:08 Compartir

National Police officers in Malaga are investigating an allegation of sexual assault on a foreign tourist in a club in the centre of the city. The force is awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which will determine whether the victim was injected with a substance.

The incident apparently happened on the night of 28 June. The young woman reported being groped by an individual while at a club. She asked the police for help, which prompted the activation of the protocol and her transfer to a city hospital.

She asked the ambulance medical staff whether she might have been injected with something, as she was feeling quite unwell. During the external examination, they noticed that she had a mark on her right shoulder that could be compatible with a needle puncture.

The analyses are yet to confirm whether she was injected with a substance. The police have urged great caution under such circumstances, as this type of incident caused great alarm in the summer and autumn of 2022, when the police recorded more than 300 complaints throughout Spain. An increase in 'needle spiking' cases was also registered in neighbouring European countries and the UK.

However, the Spanish police did not find any cases of chemical submission through injections. In Albacete, a minor was arrested for using a wire to scare women, but the case proved to be a "sick joke", as no substance was found.