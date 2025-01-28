Massive innovation and hospitality fair will bring together 500 companies on the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martinez Malaga Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 11:43 Compartir

The Palacio de Ferias de Málaga (FYCMA) in the city is preparing to host the 27th edition of the H&T hospitality innovation exhibition this coming week, 3-5 February. Under the strapline 'Turn on the future', organisers of the fair expect to set historic records, with more than 500 companies attending the event, during which they will discuss topics ranging from energy efficiency to innovation in the tourism sector.

How to save energy and water in tourism, how to achieve greater profitability, how to adapt to new demands, how to improve the traveller's experience are only a portion of the challenges and topics that the suppliers and distributors of equipment and gastronomic products will tackle next week. To accommodate the needs of an event of such scale, the entire space of the extensive exhibition halls have been reserved. Foreseeing the presence of some 18,000 professionals, Javier Frutos, president of the committee and head of the local hospitality association Mahos stated that this year's event will exhibit "one of the main events for the hotel and catering industry in the country". The exhibition programme, designed with input from sixty experts, including thirty chefs, features former H&T 2025 speakers Quique Dacosta and Pepe Rodríguez, both Michelin-starred chefs, as the protagonists of showcookings, tastings, samplings, and masterclasses set to captivate attendees.

Another highlight of the programme will be the 5th edition of the Foro Nacional de Hostelería, which will take place on 4 February. The forum will be guided by the demands and needs of the hospitality customer in discovering new trends and ways to adapt the sector to the challenges of the future in what is "a constantly changing reality".

This trade fair, which marks the first event in FYCMA's 2025 calendar, establishes a case of internationalisation, with foreign representatives of 14 countries - Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, the UK, and France, to name a few - among exhibitors, delegates and buyers who will have the opportunity to network on local soil. José Luque, president of Aechos, the association of Costa del Sol hotel entrepreneurs, said that "the efforts of tourism are manifested by the dynamism that this fair represents". He added that Aechos will host a session dedicated to energy and water efficiency and that on Tuesday 4 February the Spanish confederation of hotels and tourist accommodation (CEHAT) will hold its executive committee meeting.

Manuel Villafaina, president of the association of beach traders of Andalucía and Costa del Sol, has said that "years ago we set out to make it the best fair not only in Andalucía, but also in Spain, and we have achieved it. We have an event that is a pleasure to go to and with which all suppliers and exhibitors are delighted."

Yolanda de Aguilar, tourism secretary at the Junta de Andalucía, stated that: "H&T is the leading event held in Malaga and the one that most directly impacts the tourism industry." She also highlighted the major milestones of the tourism sector in 2024, which generated an economic impact of 26 billion euros, 13.3% more than in 2023, with an average daily expenditure of 82 euros, underscoring the importance of this sector, which creates 433,000 jobs, a 3.9% increase since 2023. De Aguilar assured that the Andalusian exhibition will showcase the proposals and innovations that the region will follow, with the collaboration of four technology giants: Microsoft, Linkedin, Amazon and Simpleview. She stated the event will allow the internationalisation of small and medium-sized companies. "Tourism has grown through a sustainability perspective, with 2024 marking the year with the lowest seasonality, where tourism’s economic impact grew at double the rate of arrivals, achieving better balance and distribution of visitor flows across territories and over time,” she said.

Esperanza González, chief executive of Turismo Costa del Sol, said that "the objective is to continue strengthening the gastronomic potential of Andalucía, so we are going to participate with our tourism hub, with innovative companies and with Sabor a Málaga". Alicia Izquierdo, councillor for innovation, said that: "this event represents the public and private collaboration that we employ in the city. It is one of the most consolidated fairs, a pioneer that has been growing year after year. It is already an emblem at a national level and a lever for internationalisation. As a new feature, we will launch an online purchasing platform to enhance the business opportunities of the fair, as well as offer exclusive advisory services for those looking to begin internationalising their products.”