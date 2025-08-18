This is an influencer's whopping 6,700-euro bill at a restaurant in Malaga's El Palo district

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Monday, 18 August 2025, 14:40 Share

Lunch for three and dinner for four at a restaurant with history and tradition in Malaga's El Palo district: Hermanos Alba. Judging by the eye-catching order, the diners were treated to a lavish feast, paired with high-quality French wine that not everyone can afford: ten bottles of red and champagne of varying prices, from 1,500 euros for a Domaine Bizot wine to 1,300 euros for a bottle of Arnaux Lachaux or 590 euros for a Kei Shiogai Gevrey-Chambertin. The total bill? A whopping 6,790 euros.

This is the latest gastronomic adventure that popular influencer Alberto de Luna shared on his social media. Known for his lavish and expensive meals, Alberto de Luna, a lawyer by profession, ate at Hermanos Alba, located on Avenida Salvador Allende, in Echeverría de El Palo. The food critic, loved by many and hated by others, described the experience as "legendary" and even said that he had enjoyed "the best drink" of his life. "The best wine I have ever tasted, fried food from another world and a product treated with almost sacred respect," he said on his Instagram account. The post was accompanied by photos of the receipt, the food and the restaurant.

According to the receipt, De Luna and his companions spent 525 euros on the lunch menu and 270 euros on the dinner menu. "In the kitchen, Juanma's father - Manuel Alba - takes frying to the level of art, masterfully assisted by Jaime Crespo, who has recently joined and already proved that he perfectly understands what this establishment means, elevating the experience to the maximum," the influencer wrote. "Together, they have turned this place into a true temple for those of us who love good food and drink. It's been one of my favourite restaurants for years and it is where I would want to be if the end of the world were to come," De Luna said.

Thus is not the first time that Alberto de Luna has posted the high bills he pays for his meals. Recently, he has also shared his bills from Roostiq in Marbella (1,212 euros); Le Japonais in Puerto Banús (more than 640 euros); Dani García's Tragabuches (1,796 euros); and Motel Particulier (1,545 euros).