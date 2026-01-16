Indra opens an advanced avionics centre in Malaga with more than 700 professionals

Nuria Triguero Málaga Friday, 16 January 2026, 15:14 Share

Indra has inaugurated its new advanced avionics and mission computer centre in Malaga TechPark, which houses the company's almost 700 professionals in Malaga.

In this 3,200-square-metre facility, the Spanish technology multinational aims to "achieve the highest standards in the production of advanced electronics and on-board avionics for air, naval and ground platforms", thanks to an investment that will exceed 40 million euros over the next five years.

The Indra group's executive chairman, Ángel Escribano, explained that this centre will develop technology for key programmes for European military sovereignty, such as the future combat air system (FCAS) - a pan-European 'combat system of systems' promoted by Airbus D&S, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas and Dassault Aviation - as well as for the A400 (the European military transport aircraft) and other Airbus aircraft. "The level of technology here is second to none compared with centres in Germany or the United States," he said.

The new centre, located at the entrance to the PTA, in one of the former Anovo buildings, has spaces for production resources, electronics laboratories and engineering design offices. It has a state-of-the-art electronic and mechanical manufacturing line, equipped "with the most cutting-edge resources that incorporate industry 4.0 technologies", according to Indra sources. In addition, it has 15 electronics laboratories that will be used for R&D.

Malaga thus becomes one of the main defence industry hubs that the Indra group is developing in Spain. The purchase in 2024 of Malaga-based Clue Technologies, one of the few European companies specialising in the development of new computing technologies for intelligent systems for aircraft, has been key to the multinational's decision to locate this advanced avionics centre in Malaga. Clue Technologies, which was also located in the PTA, is now moving its headquarters to the new centre.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ángel Escribano, the group's CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos, and Clue Technologies' CEO, Ignacio Fernández Montes - who presented the new facilities to Malaga's mayor, Francisco de la Torre, and the Andalusian regional government's minister of industry, energy and mines, Jorge Paradela, among other civil and military authorities.

"The Indra group is investing in the creation of new facilities and equipment to provide us with the most advanced means to help us strengthen our position as one of the European leaders in defence, aerospace and advanced technologies. With the new centre in Malaga we are promoting innovation in a key area for these businesses, such as the development of electronic systems and on-board computing systems," said Escribano.

For his part, José Vicente de los Mozos, said that customers "demand more processing capacity for the deployment of more powerful software and the use of artificial intelligence, so we must continue to focus on emerging technologies that are disruptive and generate impact". "With our industrial plan, we are boosting our capacity to produce these basic technologies that feed the large systems and platforms and which are necessary to achieve true technological sovereignty," he added.

Francisco de la Torre praised the launch of this new centre, which will be a benchmark in Europe and which contributes to reinforcing Malaga's international positioning as a city that "is firmly committed to innovation as an engine for development, attracting talent and generating employment, in line with its strategic plan".

Jorge Paradela explained that these facilities "mark a new milestone in Indra's ambitious growth strategy in Andalucía". He also said the company's will to at least double its activity in the region through the so-called 'Plan Andalucía', with a planned investment of 80 million until 2027 and the creation of more than 500 qualified jobs, "reaffirms Indra as a driving force in our technological ecosystem".

Clue Technologies - a Malaga-based tech company

The new centre is a reference in integrated modular technology and in the implementation of advanced computing and intelligent communication technologies in aerospace and defence. Its innovations are in service on some of the world's most important air platforms.

Clue Technologies, the Malaga-based company acquired by the Indra group in 2024, is one of the few European companies specialised in the development of new computing technologies for innovative intelligent systems such as edge computing - a strategic and critical area for new European defence programmes.

It is also engaged in technological research, development and manufacturing of avionics computers for both flight and mission systems. It provides avionics computers for major national and European programmes such as Eurodron, Sirtap, C295, A400M, Eurofighter LTE, Tiger MkIII and H160M.

On the other hand, it is involved in numerous R&D programmes, among which we can highlight its participation in technological projects in the area of computing and electronics within the framework of the aeronautical technology plan (PTA) and missions of CDTI, European Defence Fund (EDF) and Key Digital Technologies (KDT) joint undertaking of Horizon Europe.