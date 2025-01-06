Thousands pack Malaga city streets for traditional Three Kings parade

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Monday, 6 January 2025, 11:06

The Three Kings cavalcade took to the streets of Malaga on Sunday following the city council’s decision to bring forward the parade due to the forecast of rain. Their Majesties spent Saturday night in the Alcazaba where they were able to rest and get ready for the parade which kicked off at 12.30pm on Sunday 5 January.

An hour before, from the palace, the Three Kings set off on foot accompanied by their procession, with the sun shining. “Normally they arrive at night, guided by a star, but the sun is also a star,” said the person who announced their departure as they paraded towards the crowd waiting to welcome them.

In the crowd were Álvaro, Mario and Martina, aged three, seven and nine. They were so excited to see the Three Kings that they had been sleeping poorly for the past three days, waking up eager to see if their presents had arrived, their parents Esperanza and Pepe told SUR. However, that won’t be until this Monday 6 January. The youngsters are fullyy aware of the tradition the night before: to leave food and drink for the Three Kings and their camels, clean their shoes and go to bed early (as well as having been on their best behaviour during the year). Remedios, aged nine, has behaved well the past year and expected to wake up to her Rapunzel doll repaired. Her parents Remedios and Sebastián said she had gotten excellent marks in school and that such is her love of the parade on 6 January that the day before she went out to the one in Teatinos dressed up as a little alien from Toy Story. Five-year-old Thalía said she wasn't excited about seeing the Three Kings, but as soon as they made their appearance, she started screaming whilst jumping on her father's shoulders. “She's excited,” said her father, Juan José.

SUR

Excited, with a glint in their eyes, everyone - children and adults - accompanied the Three Kings on Sunday as they set off from Calle Alcazabilla towards town hall, where they were welcomed by Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre, councillor Teresa Porras, and other municipal authorities. The Malaga city band also provided the musical accompaniment.

In the Casona del Parque, children's mayor Claudia Moreno Moya, at 14 years old, read her letter to the Three Kings on behalf of all children in Malaga city. In her letter, she said she has been participating in the parade for four years as a skater with the Maristas Club (she is a student at the Maristas Malaga centre, Nuestra Señora de la Victoria): “You may know my face,” she told their Majesties, and added that this year, as could be seen from her attire, she would again be taking part in the parade as on previous occasions. She then made reference to the Christmas lights, one of the “significant events of this time of year”, which for her are not only those in Calle Larios or on the city’s trees, but also “those loved ones who light up homes with their presence at this time of year”. Nor is Christmas only about tinsel, the tree or the nativity scene, ham, prawns or the traditional 6 January roscón cake, she added, “but also the people you are happy to see while you eat your New Year’s grapes”.

“In short, Christmas is a time of sharing, joy and hope that all children and adolescents should be able to enjoy surrounded by the people who love us,” she said. She asked the Three Kings to help “deliver hope and above all put a smile on children’s faces”, especially those who “for some reason are going through a difficult time”, such as because of the ‘Dana’ storm, wars or because they are in hospital. Claudia Moreno also took the opportunity to congratulate the Three Kings for making this “the most awaited night for the little ones and not so little ones at home”. She concluded her letter by reminding children of the ritual to be followed on the night before 6 January: leave them milk, roscón cake, water for the camels and go to bed early.

Attire of the Three Kings

Their Majesties wore new attire for the occasion. Melchior wore a tunic of frayed taffeta in soft light blue tones. Over that, he wore a long coat combining blue with gold. His design was inspired by the Spanish cape, but with oriental touches. Gaspar's attire was a nod to the Hermandad del Descendimiento de la Cruz (Brotherhood of the Descent from the Cross), with its gold, black and burgundy - the colour of the brotherhood’s Virgin. Her tunic is made of gold lamé, over which she wears burgundy tulle, while her sleeves evoke the jasmine of Malaga. Meanwhile, the third King, Balthasar, was dressed in an oil-green velvet tunic over which he wore a green and gold brocade coat with a red lace collar. The three designs are by Jesús Segado, a fashion designer who started his work more than 20 years ago and has shown a collection at fashion week in Paris.

From the city hall, the Three Kings, on their floats, in a parade consisting of 13 in total, then went via Avenida de Cervantes heading in the direction of the Plaza General Torrijos, from where they went along Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuán, Calle Nazareno del Paso, Hilera, Puente de la Esperanza, Prim, Atarazanas, Puerta del Mar, Alameda Principal again, La Marina, Cortina del Muelle and the Consistory. This was the same route as in recent years of a parade which has been in existence for more than a century in Malaga city. Upon arrival at Molina Lario, Their Majesties paraded on foot to the cathedral. On the main staircase, Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar made the offering in front of a living nativity scene while the voices of the Malaga choir (Escolanía del Orfeón Universitario de Malaga) charmed parade-goers.

At 2pm, the three floats of the Three Kings crossed the Tetuan bridge, and it was after 3pm when they finished paying their homage to the nativity scene in the cathedral. They were the last of the procession, which was opened by the Malaga Club Moteros Contra el Cáncer (group of bikers against cancer), followed by the figure skating group Club Deportivo Maristas Malaga and the band of the city's firefighters.

From there, the emoji float passed, followed by the detective Pikachu float; Dragon Ball float; Unicaja Foundation float; and the Malaga CF football club float, before the ‘palace’ float, full of angels from the Victoria Foundation, passed by. The next three were from religious groups such as ‘Belén’, from the Hermandad de la Esperanza; ‘Estrella’, from the Cofradía de la Misericordia; and ‘Pajes’, from the Hermandad María Auxiliadora.

First parade in the morning and in daytime

Parade attendee Silvia Rubio, gave her assessment on the payment for seats. “We all have children, it needed to be public,” she said, while supporting the schedule change of the cavalcade. "Rather than risk cancellation due to rain, it was better to have it in the morning. Although it is true that there are fewer people than last year, and it was colder than today," she said.

A few steps away, a few metres from the Casona, Pedro Cervantes said three adults, and three children aged five, six and seven paid 13 euros each for a seat. "On the one hand, I don't like it, because we pay enough taxes already, but on the other hand, it is also true that it is a pleasure, especially for the children, and they are the ones who enjoy the parade the most," he said. Regarding the time change, he said the parade is better at night because of the lights and because it is traditional in the evening.

Stallholders had contrasting views. On the one hand, Antonio León, with a sweets stall, estimated the business they did on Sunday would be 20% of what it would be under normal circumstances. But Ana Contreras, who runs a stall selling tea, said that there are usually few people around in the mornings and "today, logically, there were more".

Among the locals were also foreigners such as Sandra Kennedy and her husband, on holiday in Malaga: "I am a Christmas enthusiast, I didn't know this tradition of the Three Kings but next year, we'll be back with the whole family".

Sweets, stuffed toys, balls...

Locals, visitors, it didn't matter who, but they all shared in their enthusiasm to collect as many sweets as possible. There were 17,000 kilos to be distributed in total. Marina, from Ukraine, and her partner, held an umbrella upside down to maximise catching lollies, as well as traditional 'polvorone' biscuits, stuffed toys, and balls. Further on, near the Tetuan bridge, was Vladys, eleven years old. "The best thing about the parade, apart from seeing the Three Kings, is the sweets," he said.

Meanwhile, sisters María and Regina González, showed SUR a cardboard contraption they used to collect sweets. "I haven't seen the Malaga parade since I was a little girl," said Regina. Regarding the payment for seats, there was a disagreement between the sisters. One was in favour: "Is it expensive? Everything is expensive. You take it out of something else". However, the other said: "I would put them at five euros each".