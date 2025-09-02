Icelandair will connect Malaga Airport and Reykjavik with new route from this weekend

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 2 September 2025, 09:31 Share

Iceland's flag carrier airline will connect Malaga Airport with the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik from this Saturday, 6 September. The company, with more than 85 years of history, has scheduled two flights a week, which will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Eva Bretos Cano, director of Icelandair in Spain, says: "We are very excited about the opening of this new route between Malaga and Reykjavik. It is a unique opportunity to bring Iceland closer to tourists from the south of Spain, while at the same time expanding the connection possibilities to North America". She is confident that "this new service will be very well received by both leisure and business travellers". In Spain, the Icelandic company also flies from Alicante, Barcelona, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Tenerife South.

The company, with 60 destinations in North America and Europe, explains that thanks to this new connection, passengers will not only be able to discover the country's glaciers, waterfalls, geysers and aurora borealis, but will also have access to Icelandair's extensive network of transatlantic destinations that connect with key cities such as New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and Toronto, among many others.

This operation will continue until 30 May with two flights a week in September and October and in April and May, while from November to March one flight a week is scheduled. The airline plans to take a break in January and February.

Icelandair's website invites passengers to book a flight to the Costa del Sol with the lure of "Picasso, tapas and a sunny atmosphere". In its description, it warns that "everyone falls in love with Malaga, and it's easy to understand why: golden beaches, sunny squares, sizzling tapas, Moorish palaces and the lingering notes of flamenco in the night air". And he ends by posing the question of whether Malaga is "the perfect blend of culture and coast" with a resounding answer: "without a doubt".