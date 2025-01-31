Hundreds of taxis block streets of Malaga in protest at 'absurd' insurance premiums Drivers gathered by the Martín Carpena arena and took part in a slow procession into the city centre, stopping traffic

CHUS HEREDIA MALAGA. Friday, 31 January 2025, 16:22 Compartir

The province's taxi drivers protested on Wednesday against what they consider to be abusive premiums charged by insurance companies. A large procession, with hundreds of vehicles that slowed and stopped traffic, started out mid-morning from the Martín Carpena arena car park on the outskirts of Malaga city and filled up the Paseo Marítimo and Paseo del Parque avenues. The loud protest, with lots of horn tooting, went ahead without incident with many National and Local Police watching on.

Miguel Ángel Martín of Aumat, the self-employed taxi drivers' association, explained the reason for the protest. "The problem is already so serious that, as self-employed people, it is affecting us because our business is unsustainable. We have very high premiums, even as high as 9,000 euros. They are absurd."

Although the initial plan was to just take up two lanes of the central Paseo del Parque, by 12 noon the taxi drivers were already occupying the Paseo Marítimo, blocking access to other vehicles going towards the city centre.

Trinidad Hernández, Malaga city councillor with responsibility for transport, met the drivers to hear their demands. She explained, "You should have done this at the door of the national government's office in Malaga. And I would have been with you. I am telling you that we are with you and we will raise it with all the authorities, but I am making clear that this is not our responsibility."

There were also demonstrations in other parts of Spain on Wednesday including in Barcelona.