Hundred people evicted from illegal New Year's Eve party held in Malaga industrial area

A hundred people were evicted from an unauthorised New Year's Eve party held in an industrial area in Malaga city. The Local Police consider this type of events that lack the necessary permits illegal, which is why they have filed a report against the organisers.

The intervention took place on Calle Flauta Mágica, in the Alameda industrial area, around 1.30am on 1 January. Several police patrols went to the address and found that a large party was taking place. The organisers were charging 10 euros for the entrance fee, which included a drink.

According to police estimates, there were around 100 people at the party, which included live music. When the police asked the organisers to show them the necessary permits, they found that the party had not been authorised. The premises had been rented for the occasion. As a result, the police issued a report and asked the attendees to leave.

Every year, the Local Police scour social media to detect illegal New Year's Eve parties, which pose a threat to public safety. When they suspect irregularity, they send a request to the relevant authorities to confirm whether the party has permits.

When activities that do not comply with the requirements are detected, those responsible receive a warning and further monitoring is launched. Two other irregularities were detected this year and the police evicted a total of 500 people from two parties in Churriana on 25 December.

In 2024, 17 parties were checked, nine of which lacked authorisation.