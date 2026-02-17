Malaga revives La Atalaya housing project: 120 new homes for Churriana

Location of the land to be developed in the area of La Atalaya, in Malaga.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Malaga city council is set to approve the initial planning stage of a long-delayed housing development in the Churriana district, potentially paving the way for 120 homes near the cemetery.

The project in the La Atalaya area dates back to 20 years ago. It covers an area of some 82,000 square metres.

In 2015, the High Court of Justice of Andalucía blocked the development at the request of the regional ministry of health due to the homes' proximity to the cemetery.

However, as SUR has learnt, the restriction has been lifted under the condition that construction will respect and enhance the value of the ancient Mozarabic caves in the area.

The main shareholder of the plot - state-backed asset management organisation Sareb - will dissolve in November 2027, which is why it is pushing for procedures to go ahead. If the land doesn't undergo development soon enough, Sareb has two options: sell its share or cede it to state housing company Casa47 for the development of affordable rental homes.

Protected caves

The caves in the area belonged to a Paleochristian monastic community that survived during Muslim rule. From the 18th century onwards, the area was used as a quarry. After its abandonement, farmers opened new cavities as stables for animals and crop terraces.

The regional ministry of culture has requested that the city council protect the site and take the necessary measures to enhance its potential to host public exhibitions and visits.