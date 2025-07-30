Homeless man set on fire while sleeping rough in Malaga

The National Police are investigating an attack on a homeless man, which happened in the early hours of the morning of 22 July, in the Héroe de Sostoa area of Malaga city. The perpetrators reportedly poured a flammable liquid over the victim while he was sleeping rough, after which they set him on fire.

The emergency services were mobilised to the scene after receiving an alert. The National Police have launched an investigation to identify and locate the perpetrators. Fortunately, his burns were not serious, which was confirmed by doctors at the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria (Clínico).

The Equipo de Atención a la Mujer (EAM) is also investigating the assault through the hate and diversity crimes section. According to them, the victim is a 44-year-old Lithuanian national. The EAM has urged local residents to provide any relevant information, as that can help them locate the perpetrators.

The organisation has also used the opportunity to raise awareness about aporophobia - the rejection, aversion or contempt towards the poor and disadvantaged. Back in 2023, 51-year-old Miguel Ángel Calvo Redondo became the victim of a crime prompted by this type of hatred. On the night of 13 February, he was beaten up and murdered by a group of hooded young individuals, while sleeping.