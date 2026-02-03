Malaga crime: brutally beaten homeless man sustains multiple facial fractures

A 58-year-old homeless man was brutally beaten up in the San Miguel park in Malaga on Sunday night. The staff at Hospital Regional, where he was taken, observed multiple fractures to his face.

The emergency services recieved a call around 10am on Monday, 2 February. A local had found the man on Calle Eduardo Domínguez Ávila, in the Capuchinos neighbourhood, which is about a ten-minute walk from the park, where the victim usually keeps his belongings.

According to sources, the assault happened the previous night, when several individuals attacked the man. Although the circumstances are not clear, the victim somehow managed to get to the street in Capuchinos.

An ambulance took him to hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Homeless people have previously been targets in other assaults in Malaga. In July 2025, several individuals allegedly poured flammable liquid on a man while he was sleeping in the Héroe de Sostoa area and then set him on fire. Although his burns were not serious, he received treatment at the Clínico hospital.

In November 2021, a 52-year-old man beat another homeless man who was sleeping in the Picasso gardens in Malaga city. The arrest happened four years later, in 2025, and the defendant was remanded in custody without bail.