Malaga rapper under investigation after video shows gunfire and pyrotechnics in public square

What started as a social media 'call-out' for 40 extras ended in a police probe after a music video revealed masks, weapons, and a blank-firing gun

María José Díaz Alcalá

Thursday, 19 February 2026, 14:21

The Malaga Local Police have launched a disciplinary case against a young rapper for causing public disorder while filming a video clip in December 2025.

The suspected vandal was filming a video at Plaza de la Crucifixión on the evening of 12 December, when several local residents complained of very loud music and the use of pyrotechnics.

The rapper had managed to get 40 people together with the help of social media. During the production of the video, many of them were hiding their faces behind masks and wielding knives, bats and other weapons.

Upon their arrival, however, the police found a calm group of young people and only urged them to leave. They also took down the rapper's personal details.

When the video reached social media and, therefore, the police, it showed the rapper holding and detonating a gun in the air. The police launched an investigation and seized the weapon, which turned out to be a blank firing gun.

In the end, the police submitted a disciplinary report against the young rapper for causing public disorder.

