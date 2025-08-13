Frozen greek yoghurt parlour Myka opens its first outlet in Malaga

SUR Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 17:25 Share

Myka - the brand that is revolutionising the traditional concept of ice cream with its recipes of "authentic Greek yoghurt and a menu of high confectionery toppings" - opened its first establishment in Malaga on Friday, 8 August.

The premises are located on Calle Antonio Baena 2, right in the tourist heart of the city and just over a minute from Calle Larios. The establishment covers a surface area of 50 square metres: 30 for the display and sales area and 20 for the workshop. In addition, the space has been designed to be accessible to people with reduced mobility.

In just two years, entrepreneurial couple Natalia Morales and Javier Ezquerro have turned Myka into a business success. The company is currently embarking on an ambitious process of international expansion, planning to have opened more than 160 establishments in 16 countries and almost 20 cities by the end of the year. The chain already has nine ice cream parlours in Spain: in Madrid (3), Barcelona (1), Valencia (2), Gerona (1) and Toledo (1).

Ice creams with personality

The secret to Myka's frozen Greek yoghurt success lies both in the excellence of its raw materials and in the charm of the ice cream parlours, where homemade products offer a distinctive experience every day.

All the products are made with natural ingredients of the highest quality. Authentic Greek yoghurt is imported weekly from Greece and, once in the workshop of each ice cream parlour, kefir and pasteurised milk from leading brands are added before the product transforms into the ice cream based on Natalia Morales and Javier Ezquerro's own recipe. Most of the more than 30 toppings are made on-site.

The result is a unique symphony of tastes and sensations, a subtle combination where the creaminess of real Greek yoghurt blends with the variety of flavours of the different toppings. Among the huge range of toppings, customers can choose from the most classic, such as red berry compote or hazelnut, to the most innovative, such as Myka Especial, with pistachio, bitter orange, artisan honey and extra virgin olive oil.

"Our aim is that every visit to Myka is a unique and surprising experience, with options that are constantly renewed to maintain the interest and excitement of our customers," says Yndira Shilleh - owner of the Myka ice cream parlour in Malaga.

In addition to real Greek yoghurt ice creams, Myka's menu includes two other options: a classic ice cream, inspired by local festivities and gastronomic trends, with flavours that vary every month; and a 100% dairy-free sorbet, perfect for people who are lactose intolerant or who follow a vegan diet.