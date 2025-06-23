Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The beach area that will be extended, next to the Baños del Carmen M. Fernández
Development

Government tenders the extension of Baños del Carmen beach

Pedregalejo residents have been waiting for this seafront development for over a decade

Ignacio Lillo and Chus Heredia

Malaga

Monday, 23 June 2025, 10:01

At a time when no one was expecting it, the government's coasts department has tendered a project that locals in Malaga city have been waiting for for over a decade.

Pedregalejo residents have been demanding the extension of the beach to the west of the old Baños del Carmen spa. According to plans, the beach's surface area will be increased up to five times, from 2,700 square metres up to 12,700. The project's budget is 6.1 million euros and its deadline for completion is nine months, starting in October.

The new Baños del Carmen beach

Current shoreline

Baños del Carmen

First stage

Construction of a 193-metre-long sea wall

New shoreline

Second stage

Sand

added:

73,837 m3

Morlaco outdoor gym

Dry beach

Submerged beach

Average width of the beach

Currently

10 m

Planned extension

27 m

37 m

Source: Dirección General de la Costa y el Mar

E. HINOJOSA

The new Baños del Carmen beach

Current shoreline

Baños del Carmen

First stage

Construction of a 193-metre-long sea wall

New shoreline

Second stage

Sand

added:

73,837

Morlaco outdoor gym

Dry beach

Submerged beach

Average width of the beach

Currently

10 m

Planned extension

27 m

37 m

Source: Dirección General de la Costa y el Mar

E. HINOJOSA

The new Baños del Carmen beach

Current shoreline

First stage

Construction of a 193-metre-long sea wall

New shoreline

Baños del Carmen

Average width

of the beach

Currently

10 m

Morlaco outdoor gym

Second stage

Sand

added:

73,837 m3

Planned extension

27 m

37 m

Dry beach

Submerged beach

Source: Dirección General de la Costa y el Mar

E. HINOJOSA

In the initial stage of the project, a 193-metre-long sea wall will be built starting from El Morlaco, with one section above sea level, and another submerged. This submerged platform will eventually be used to repopulate marine life around Pedregalejo.

The second phase will replenish the beach with 73,837 cube metres of sand. This installation of additional sand will increase the width of the beach by 27 metres, totalling a breadth of 37 metres. The material will be taken from Jévar and Totalán rivers for use in the Baños del Carmen project.

Not only will the project increase the area of the beach and improve marine life but it will also include the construction of a ramp, making the beach more accessible to those with reduced mobility.

Protective measures

The development proposal is set to have a positive impact on the environment; the work will establish preventative and corrective measures for environmental improvements. For example, before the construction starts, specialists will carry out surveillance for species present in the areas surrounding the beach - paying close attention to endangered and exotic marine and plant life.

"Thanks to the determination and commitment of Pedro Sánchez's government, this update - that has been demanded by residents across Malaga - will become a reality", said Javier Salas - subdelegate for the government of Malaga.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Full steam ahead as Malaga neighbourhood becomes new Puerto Banús
  2. 2 Bonfires, music and age-old traditions for the night of San Juan on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Coín wedding for lawyer at well-known legal firm
  4. 4 The older we get, the less we drink: these are the warning signs for dehydration
  5. 5 Grid operator and utility firms blamed for national power blackout in Spain
  6. 6 El Corte Inglés reports a 512m-euro profit last year on sales of 16.7bn
  7. 7 Gibraltar military base to operate unchanged under planned EU treaty
  8. 8 Costa del Sol church marks 50 years of service
  9. 9 Manilva and surrounding areas face 39 months without a local fire station
  10. 10 Andalusian marinas are expecting a record summer

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Government tenders the extension of Baños del Carmen beach

Government tenders the extension of Baños del Carmen beach