Government tenders the extension of Baños del Carmen beach
Pedregalejo residents have been waiting for this seafront development for over a decade
Ignacio Lillo and Chus Heredia
Malaga
Monday, 23 June 2025, 10:01
At a time when no one was expecting it, the government's coasts department has tendered a project that locals in Malaga city have been waiting for for over a decade.
Pedregalejo residents have been demanding the extension of the beach to the west of the old Baños del Carmen spa. According to plans, the beach's surface area will be increased up to five times, from 2,700 square metres up to 12,700. The project's budget is 6.1 million euros and its deadline for completion is nine months, starting in October.
The new Baños del Carmen beach
Current shoreline
Baños del Carmen
First stage
Construction of a 193-metre-long sea wall
New shoreline
Second stage
Sand
added:
73,837 m3
Morlaco outdoor gym
Dry beach
Submerged beach
Average width of the beach
Currently
10 m
Planned extension
27 m
37 m
Source: Dirección General de la Costa y el Mar
E. HINOJOSA
In the initial stage of the project, a 193-metre-long sea wall will be built starting from El Morlaco, with one section above sea level, and another submerged. This submerged platform will eventually be used to repopulate marine life around Pedregalejo.
The second phase will replenish the beach with 73,837 cube metres of sand. This installation of additional sand will increase the width of the beach by 27 metres, totalling a breadth of 37 metres. The material will be taken from Jévar and Totalán rivers for use in the Baños del Carmen project.
Not only will the project increase the area of the beach and improve marine life but it will also include the construction of a ramp, making the beach more accessible to those with reduced mobility.
Protective measures
The development proposal is set to have a positive impact on the environment; the work will establish preventative and corrective measures for environmental improvements. For example, before the construction starts, specialists will carry out surveillance for species present in the areas surrounding the beach - paying close attention to endangered and exotic marine and plant life.
"Thanks to the determination and commitment of Pedro Sánchez's government, this update - that has been demanded by residents across Malaga - will become a reality", said Javier Salas - subdelegate for the government of Malaga.
