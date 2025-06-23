Government tenders the extension of Baños del Carmen beach

The beach area that will be extended, next to the Baños del Carmen

At a time when no one was expecting it, the government's coasts department has tendered a project that locals in Malaga city have been waiting for for over a decade.

Pedregalejo residents have been demanding the extension of the beach to the west of the old Baños del Carmen spa. According to plans, the beach's surface area will be increased up to five times, from 2,700 square metres up to 12,700. The project's budget is 6.1 million euros and its deadline for completion is nine months, starting in October.

The new Baños del Carmen beach Current shoreline Baños del Carmen First stage Construction of a 193-metre-long sea wall New shoreline Second stage Sand added: 73,837 m3 Morlaco outdoor gym Dry beach Submerged beach Average width of the beach Currently 10 m Planned extension 27 m 37 m Source: Dirección General de la Costa y el Mar E. HINOJOSA The new Baños del Carmen beach Current shoreline Baños del Carmen First stage Construction of a 193-metre-long sea wall New shoreline Second stage Sand added: 73,837 Morlaco outdoor gym Dry beach Submerged beach Average width of the beach Currently 10 m Planned extension 27 m 37 m Source: Dirección General de la Costa y el Mar E. HINOJOSA The new Baños del Carmen beach Current shoreline First stage Construction of a 193-metre-long sea wall New shoreline Baños del Carmen Average width of the beach Currently 10 m Morlaco outdoor gym Second stage Sand added: 73,837 m3 Planned extension 27 m 37 m Dry beach Submerged beach Source: Dirección General de la Costa y el Mar E. HINOJOSA

In the initial stage of the project, a 193-metre-long sea wall will be built starting from El Morlaco, with one section above sea level, and another submerged. This submerged platform will eventually be used to repopulate marine life around Pedregalejo.

The second phase will replenish the beach with 73,837 cube metres of sand. This installation of additional sand will increase the width of the beach by 27 metres, totalling a breadth of 37 metres. The material will be taken from Jévar and Totalán rivers for use in the Baños del Carmen project.

Not only will the project increase the area of the beach and improve marine life but it will also include the construction of a ramp, making the beach more accessible to those with reduced mobility.

Protective measures

The development proposal is set to have a positive impact on the environment; the work will establish preventative and corrective measures for environmental improvements. For example, before the construction starts, specialists will carry out surveillance for species present in the areas surrounding the beach - paying close attention to endangered and exotic marine and plant life.

"Thanks to the determination and commitment of Pedro Sánchez's government, this update - that has been demanded by residents across Malaga - will become a reality", said Javier Salas - subdelegate for the government of Malaga.