Google's new safety engineering centre, one of only three in the world, to open in Malaga

Google's new cybersecurity hub - dubbed the "centre of excellence" will open in Malaga city this Wednesday morning (29 Novemver).

The Google Safety Engineering Center (GSEC) is part of a small network of three engineering hubs dedicated to improving internet security and privacy that the American company has in the world. All three are in Europe: Munich, Dublin and now Malaga.

Google's global president of international affairs Kent Walker said the site in Malaga city will be a "key global hub for our cyber-defence strategy". Malaga-born Bernardo Quintero will spearhead the operation in the city. His official title will be security engineering director in the tech giant's management chain.

The Malaga hub will function as an analysis centre, where Google will better understand threats and protect customers. GSEC Malaga will also work to weave public-private alliances and promote training and awareness programs in cybersecurity and privacy.

GSEC Malaga also becomes the third office to be opened by Google in Spain, after Madrid and Barcelona. The tech giant has more than 70 branches in 50 countries. The new headquarters in Malaga has capacity for 100 workers.