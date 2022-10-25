Godspell opens at Antonio Banderas' Soho Theatre in Malaga in November It will be the first production at the theatre in which the city-born actor and director will not be on stage: “It is a sign of success that I’m not needed,” he says

The musical Godspell will be opening at Malaga's Soho Theatre on 3 November. This Broadway production from Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak was first performed back in 1971, but this will be a new version in Spanish. It has been produced to the same high standard as previous shows at the theatre, but there is one big difference this time: Antonio Banderas will not be on stage.

“For me it is a sign of success that I’m not needed,” the actor and director said at the presentation of the show, which has been produced by Emilio Aragón of the Estudio Caribe company. Banderas explained that “the leading role is the figure of Christ, but this is not a religious work; it features the principles of Christianity in a secular way”.

Godspell, fifty years on

Emilio Aragón has updated this work about the life of Jesus, 50 years after first seeing the original show when his sister Rita was given a part.

In this latest version, Jesus will be played by Pepe Nufrio and the cast also includes Víctor Ullate Roche, Roko, Angie Fernández and Aaron Cobos, among others. They are all delighted to be taking part in what promises to be another huge success for the Soho Theatre, especially Mónica Solaun, who is from Malaga and is making her stage debut. She said she felt as if she had won the lottery: I could never have imagined starting with something like this. I feel really at home here,” she said.