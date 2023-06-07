Gibralfaro works still on hold, pending a report from the Junta The regional Culture department has not yet made a decision on the stage of the work to be carried out on the southern slope of the hill in Malaga city

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga

The plan to make it easier for the people of Malaga to make use of the Gibralfaro area as a green lung in the heart of the city centre was approved more than a decade ago, in 2012, but remains tangled in the undergrowth of bureaucracy.

As SUR reported on 2 June, the government has approved European funding of more than two million euros to contribute to the reforestation and improvement of the botanical wealth of the area, to be carried out by the city council and the University of Malaga over the next two years. However, the necessary funding, in place since last year, has not yet been used to put the works out to tender because the municipal Urban Planning Department does not have all the necessary permits. The Junta's Culture department has not yet made a decision on the stage of the work to be carried out on the southern slope of the hill

The first phase includes the planned works on the southern slope of the Gibralfaro hill, facing the area of La Malagueta, which are budgeted at 1,383,590 euros. Once under way this project will improve the state of the existing paths and tracks. The construction of a pedestrian path is also planned to connect the walkway next to La Coracha, which links the Alcazaba with the Gibralfaro Castle, to the access road to the Parador hotel and the castle. The reforestation project has received state aid and is the first stage of the upgrade plan valued at more than 11 million euros.

Plans have also been drawn up to invest 1.7 million euros in work on the hillside facing Calle Victoria Street. This money will be used for the recovery and enhancement of the remains of what used to be a Muslim cemetery in the form of a garden, at the back of Calle Agua, and to create a path to reach this area from Calle Mundo Nuevo.

The other phase for this area, valued at 1.2 million euros, is called 'bypass Gibralfaro' and consists of creating a pedestrian route from the back of Calle Picacho to Calle Pinosol, with areas for visitors.

Finally, the municipal Urban Planning Department has estimated 2.1 million euros for a fourth stage of work, which will consist of improving the drainage and sanitation of the Gibralfaro area with a new irrigation network, fire hydrants, drinking water fountains, electricity and lighting.