Get in touch with your news

At SUR in English we are proud of our reputation for publishing a wide variety of Spanish news of interest to our readers, and as part of the SUR media group we have access to all the best and most reliable sources.

Another part of our remit is to publish all the local news concerning the English-speaking community in Andalucía, and for that, we have several sources including our team of roving reporters and you, the reader!

We often get calls asking the question "Can you mention this in SUR in English?" The "this" can be anything from an art exhibition to an event in aid of charity, a change in church service times, or a dolphin washed up on the beach. The answer to all of these is "yes".

If it is of interest to our readers we can mention it, and if it is a big story we can send one of our team of journalists to write about it.

Contact us via email at surinenglish.su@diariosur.es or one of the methods on this page.