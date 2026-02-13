Malaga economy: Fycma fair and trade centre brings Costa del Sol's capital 265 million euros

More than 19,000 professionals attended the H&T trade fair at Fycma this February.

Cristina Vallejo Friday, 13 February 2026, 15:03 Share

Malaga's Fycma fair and trade centre reached a milestone in 2025, with a turnover of 16.4 million euros and an economic impact for the city of 265 million, 37 per cent more than in 2024.

This impact includes the direct income associated with holding an event (such as the average daily expenditure of the attendee or the planning or production costs), indirect income (derived from contracting local suppliers) and induced income, i.e. that linked to the general stimulation of consumption in the territory as a result of this activity.

A total of 147 meetings, conferences and events took place at Fycma throughout the 2025 financial year. They brought together more than 283,000 attendees, a monumental increase of 70 per cent compared to 2024.

Councillor for innovation, digitalisation and investment Alicia Izquierdo announced these figures on Friday. "We are very happy with the performance of Fycma in 2025. We have improved in all indicators. It has been a year of record figures thanks to the large events and the longer fairs, which in addition to having more attendees, increases the number of overnight stays," Izquierdo said.

Izquierdo highlighted the scientific-tech nature of many of the events, representing 55 per cent of all meetings. "This places Malaga as the international epicentre of innovation and advanced technological development," she stated.

Izquierdo said that the city council hopes that Fycma will continue attracting the interest of the international community and investments in 2026.

2026 programme

One of the main milestones of 2026 will be three major events: the EuCNC & 6G Summit 2026 (from 2 to 5 June) ; the ECOC 2026, European Conference on Optical Communications (from 20 to 24 September); and Global Photonics Economic Forum 2026 (24 and 25 September).

These events confirm Malaga's role as a hub for cutting-edge knowledge, with all the benefits this entails in terms of international projection, promotion and talent and investment attraction.

This year has already seen the Retro Auto y Moto show and the H&T event, the latter the longest-running event held by Fycma. These days, it is hosting Congreso de la Sociedad Española de Medicina Estética and Congreso de la Sociedad Española de Restauración Capilar.

According to Izquierdo, these events have not been affected by the suspension of railway services in the province, although it might have impacted tourism.

The Transfiere European forum for science, technology and innovation is taking place on 24 February. The new event in March will be the Mobility Expo World Congress. Later in the year, Fycma will host, the city council's employment fair, Talent Land España, the Congreso Jurídico de la Abogacía de Málaga and Expo Agritech.

Izquierdo also said that San Diego Comic-Con Málaga will soon announce the date of this year's convention.