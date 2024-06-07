From Broadway to the Cervantes theatre: Chicago comes to Malaga

Julio J. Portabales Friday, 7 June 2024, 15:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

The hit Broadway musical Chicago is landing at Malaga's Cervantes Theatre this summer where audiences will be transported back to the 1920s and the incredible story of greed, murder and show business that scandalised the state of Illinois in 1924.

The musical has been seen by 34 million spectators in 38 countries and more than 500 cities. It has won more than 60 international awards including the Tony for best musical and production. From Thursday 18 July until Sunday 4 August, the Spanish version of the story is being brought to Malaga audiences by SOM Produce production and starring 24 actors, singers and dancers.

The presentation of Chicago was attended by director of the Cervantes Theatre, Juan Antonio Vigar; resident director of the musical, Víctor Conde, and the actor Teresa Abarca who plays the leading role of Roxie Hart, as well as representatives from Malaga city hall.

From left to right; Víctor Conde, Mariana Pineda, Teresa Abarca and Antonio Vigar, at the presentation. Marilú Báez

At the launch Conde said: "Chicago is the musical that takes Broadway out of the old era and introduces it into modernity, that is to say, it converts it into a modern contemporary language. This is thanks to a man called Bob Fosse, who revolutionised musical theatre."

Abarca said: "Chicago is full of details, the choreographies are original but the artists add their own essence. We can see a different version of Chicago in Australia, because you see the essence of the artists, their soul."

Handprint at the Cervantes

Abarca, who says that it is "a dream" to be part of the cast, left her blue painted handprint on the theatre's wall of fame, along with her name, the date and the word Chicago in red ink.

teresa Abarca leaves her mark on the Cervantes wall. Marilú Báez

Ticket prices range from 20 to 65 euros. Once the final curtain goes down in Malaga the show will heading to Valencia where it will be on from 4 to 14 July.