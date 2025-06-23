Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The French Dixmude, moored at the Levante dock. Ñito Salas
Malaga Port

French helicopter carrier joins warships moored at Malaga's port

With the mooring of Dixmude in the security zone of the Levante dock, there are now three warships calling at the city's port

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 23 June 2025, 13:17

The warship that has been moored at Malaga's port as of Sunday, 22 June - Dixmude (L9015) - is a helicopter carrier. It was berthed early in the afternoon in the maximum security area of the Levante dock.

Although it is diffcult to observe the vessel, given its location which prevents curious passersby from getting closer to it, the ship is of imposing dimensions.

The Dixmude is an amphibious assault ship of the French Navy, measuring 199 metres in length and 32 metres wide. The main feature of this vessel is that it functions as a helicopter carrier, with a flight deck of 6,400 square metres and six landing sites. The hangar has space available for between 16 and 30 aircraft of this type (depending on the type of helicopter). In addition, it offers the possibility of transporting up to 40 Leclerc heavy tanks on two decks.

In addition to its war-fighting capabilities, it also has an 885 square metre dock to accommodate four landing craft and two hovercraft. It provides accommodation for 450 soldiers with their full equipment (this number can be doubled on short trips) and a crew of 177. In terms of armament, it has two 30mm Breda Mauser cannons and four 12.7mm light guns, as well as two Simbad missile launching systems.

Warships at Malaga port

The port of Malaga has been receiving the technical stops of Spanish and European warships for a few days now, which, coincidence or not, happens as the war between Israel and Iran escalates. Currently moored at the dock 2 (Palmeral) is also Galicia (L-51) - an amphibious assault ship of the Spanish Navy, with a length of 160 metres and a beam of 25 metres.

It is designed to carry an infantry battalion of 400 soldiers with all their equipment. It is also equipped with a medical wing, operating theatre and a laboratory, as well as an arsenal for naval ammunition of all types, including space for 30 torpedoes. In addition, it can carry 33 battle tanks, 170 armoured vehicles, six light or four heavy landing craft. It is scheduled to leave on Monday.

At the Levante dock, there is also the Cantabria (A-15) - a 174-metre combat supply ship. As with the previous ships, the stated purpose of its visit was to stop over for rest and provisioning, among other things.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Full steam ahead as Malaga neighbourhood becomes new Puerto Banús
  2. 2 Bonfires, music and age-old traditions for the night of San Juan on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 The older we get, the less we drink: these are the warning signs for dehydration
  4. 4 Coín wedding for lawyer at well-known legal firm
  5. 5 Grid operator and utility firms blamed for national power blackout in Spain
  6. 6 Fan engagement plays major role as Malaga CF unveil new home strip
  7. 7 El Corte Inglés reports a 512m-euro profit last year on sales of 16.7bn
  8. 8 Gibraltar military base to operate unchanged under planned EU treaty
  9. 9 Costa del Sol church marks 50 years of service
  10. 10 Not looking good

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish French helicopter carrier joins warships moored at Malaga's port

French helicopter carrier joins warships moored at Malaga&#039;s port