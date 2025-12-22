Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lotería de Navidad 2025

Fourth fifth prize in Spain's Christmas lottery on track to deliver 8.2 million euros in Malaga

A lottery office in the Vialia shopping centre at the city's train station has sold 137 tickets for the number 25412

Antonio M. Romero

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Monday, 22 December 2025, 16:08

The fourth of the fifth prize numbers in Spain's special Christmas lottery draw, 25412, has distributed 8.2 million euros in Malaga thanks to the 137 tickets that were sold in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

Specifically, it was the lottery office number 14, located in the Vialia shopping centre, in the María Zambrano train station and therefore a place frequented by a large number of railway passengers either travelling along the Costa del Sol or further afield on the high-speed rail network in Spain.

