Four large yachts meet at Malaga port for the start of the feria

Three of the four large yachts that have arrived at the port for the start of the fair.

It's common to spot large yachts moored along the Guadalquivir river during Seville's annual spring fair, but not during the Feria de Málaga in August. However, this year, four megayachts were moored at Muelle Uno marina on Thursday, so that their passengers can attend the opening of the fair, which starts this Friday, 15 August, with a spectacular fireworks and drone display.

One of the yachts - Yas, in fact, the largest one - has been at the port for two weeks. Now, it has been joined by Tatoosh, Zenobia and Laul. Some of them are regular visitors of the port of Malaga, whether with passengers or only with the crew, who often stop for technical and provisioning purposes.

This August, some passengers and staff members have confirmed that the stopover was scheduled specifically to coincide with the launch of the fair. For this reason, during the visit, the owners of some of the yachts are accompanied by family and friends. According to sources, their return to Malaga is a sign that they have previously had "good experiences" in the city.

Yas

The most luxurious yacht at the port at the moment is the Yas. It is one of the largest to have passed through Malaga's dock, with a length of 141 metres. It is also one of the safest in the world (armed with various defence systems). Yas is one of the vessels that have visited Malaga before, although the vessel has mostly been moored at the port in May. Now, at the height of the summer season, the identity of the passengers has not been revealed.

The Yas is one of the official recreational yachts of the crown of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The boat belongs to Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prince of Dubai and of the Emirates. Known as Fazza, the 42-year-old prince is very active on social media, where he has more than 12 million followers.

Yas can accommodate more than 60 passengers and 56 crew. Among its main features are a heliport, several swimming pools, a spa and, above all, the most advanced high-tech navigation and safety systems. Its estimated value is close to 200 million euros.

Tatoosh

The Tatoosh is an old acquaintance of Malaga's waters. A 92-metre superyacht that belonged to the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. It offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in six suites, served by a crew of 35. Its main facilities include a large swimming pool, a helipad, several dinghies of various sizes and a gym.

Zenobia

The Zenobia is one of the yachts that currently draw the most attention due to the rumour that it is hosting passengers of royal ancestry at the moment. Queen Camilla of England has been spotted on holiday in Greece aboard this yacht, which is owned by the Syrian-Saudi magnate Wafic Said - a very close friend of the British royal family.

However, Zenobia is not really among the big ones, with a length of 57 metres and an estimated value of 40 million euros. It can accommodate up to 12 guests and 15 crew and is equipped with a covered swimming pool that also serves as a berth for auxiliary vessels.

Laul

The Laul is the smallest of the four yachts that have arrived (40 metres). Built in 2019, it is also a very young vessel. It can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins, served by a seven-person crew. Apparently, it is offered as a charter yacht for short-term rentals.

It features amenities such as an extendable area with a barbecue and a hangar for kayaks, paddleboards and more. Its modern semi-displacement aluminum hull allows for a maximum speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 12, with a range of up to 2,500 nautical miles.