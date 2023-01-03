Forest fire declared near Malaga’s Limonero dam The Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca brigade sent a team of specialist firefighters to the area, just before 4pm this Tuesday afternoon

The Junta de Andalucía’s forest fire brigade (Plan Infoca) has reported a fire near Malaga’s Limonero dam area this Tuesday afternoon, 3 January.

The specialist brigade was alerted just before 4pm and a group of forest firefighters, fire engine and an environmental agent are currently working at the scene of the blaze.

At the moment, no more information about the affected surface area or the severity of the fire is known.