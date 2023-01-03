Forest fire declared near Malaga’s Limonero dam

The Junta de Andalucía’s forest fire brigade (Plan Infoca) has reported a fire near Malaga’s Limonero dam area this Tuesday afternoon, 3 January.
The specialist brigade was alerted just before 4pm and a group of forest firefighters, fire engine and an environmental agent are currently working at the scene of the blaze.
At the moment, no more information about the affected surface area or the severity of the fire is known.
DECLARADO #IFMálaga, paraje Presa Limonero.INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 3, 2023
Medios: 1 grupo de bomberos forestales, 1 autobomba y 1 #AAMM.