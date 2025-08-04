Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Vueling plane was diverted to Malaga Airport. SUR
Air travel

Morocco-bound flight diverts to Malaga Airport after pregnant passenger reports feeling unwell

The Vueling aircraft made an unscheduled landing on the Costa del Sol after the crew requested urgent medical assistance for the woman

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Monday, 4 August 2025, 11:15

A Vueling flight from Barcelona to Essaouria (Morocco) was diverted for an emergency landing at Malaga Airport after a pregnant passenger reported feeling unwell. Fortunately, the mother was attended to by a medical team at Malaga Airport and, although the flight departed to Morocco without her, she and the baby are doing well.

The emergency was reported by the plane's crew, who requested urgent medical assistance. A landing was arranged in Malaga thanks to the hard work of the air traffic controllers at the Costa del Sol facility. Coincidentally, it happened on the second busiest day at the start of the August getaway, when 612 aircraft movements were scheduled. According to sources, the rapid coordination process took about 20 minutes.

Once on the ground, the passenger was attended to by medical staff and the plane continued to Morocco, although the mother decided to stay on the ground at the Costa del Sol airport.

Thankfully, the incident was just a scare, resulting in no high-altitude or Malaga Airport birth.

The incident was reported by Controladores Aéreos on their X account, who wished the pregnant mother "a speedy recovery".

