Morocco-bound flight diverts to Malaga Airport after pregnant passenger reports feeling unwell

A Vueling flight from Barcelona to Essaouria (Morocco) was diverted for an emergency landing at Malaga Airport after a pregnant passenger reported feeling unwell. Fortunately, the mother was attended to by a medical team at Malaga Airport and, although the flight departed to Morocco without her, she and the baby are doing well.

The emergency was reported by the plane's crew, who requested urgent medical assistance. A landing was arranged in Malaga thanks to the hard work of the air traffic controllers at the Costa del Sol facility. Coincidentally, it happened on the second busiest day at the start of the August getaway, when 612 aircraft movements were scheduled. According to sources, the rapid coordination process took about 20 minutes.

La tripulación del vuelo procedente de Barcelona con destino Essaouira indica que lleva una pasajera en estado de gestación a bordo que requiere atención médica urgente.

Solicitan desviarse con prioridad al aeropuerto de #Málaga.

Once on the ground, the passenger was attended to by medical staff and the plane continued to Morocco, although the mother decided to stay on the ground at the Costa del Sol airport.

Thankfully, the incident was just a scare, resulting in no high-altitude or Malaga Airport birth.

The incident was reported by Controladores Aéreos on their X account, who wished the pregnant mother "a speedy recovery".