Malaga drug offence: police arrest tenant who turned flat into cannabis greenhouse

The property had boarded up windows, motors and extractors running at full blast and an irrigation system that was causing water leaks for the other residents

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 16:16

The National Police have dismantled a marijuana plantation in a flat set up as a greenhouse in the Palma-Palmilla district in Malaga city.

During the operation, the police seized 381 cannabis sativa plants and arrested the 49-year-old tenant for a crime against public health.

The other residents in the building suspected the tenant of illegal activities. His flat had the windows covered with paper and motors and extractors working were working at full blast. His neighbours also suffered leaks because of the plants' irrigation system. Living was unbearable.

Anonymous tip-offs prompted an investigation, the aim of which was to gather sufficient evidence to justify the entry and search.

During the investigation, the police detected the strong smell of cannabis coming from the flat and the incessant noise generated by ventilation systems. They also identified the tenant.

The investigation concluded with a house search, during which the police found that the tenant had turned the entire flat into a greenhouse for 381 plants.

Another cannabis crop in the La Mosca neighbourhood

The police have also arrested a couple for allegedly housing another crop in their home in the La Mosca neighbourhood. The investigators seized four kilos of marijuana.

The police remind the public that anybody can anonymously report a crime against public health by emailing antidroga@policia.es.

