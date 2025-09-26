Five-million-euro asking price for luxury apartment in newly completed tower block on Malaga's west coast

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Friday, 26 September 2025, 17:44 Share

After years of construction work, the Torre del Río residential project has completed the three 21-storey towers built by Metrovacesa and Marbella developer Sierra Blanca. Metrovacesa announced that it has completed the second tower that it is working on - the one located further west, next to the La Térmica plot, which is already being prepared to house another residential development.

This second Metrovacesa tower, named Vision, houses a total of 73 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, all with balconies, two parking spaces and storage rooms. According to the developer, 93% of the flats, designed by architect Carlos Lamela, have already been sold. The construction, carried out by Sacyr, has involved an investment of 80.8 million euros.

Some of the properties that are still for sale can be browsed on the company website. They all have four bedrooms and three bathrooms. One flat located on the 20th floor and with a surface area of 625 square metres is advertised for 4,848,800 euros. One floor below, a 471-square-metre flat is for sale for 3,867,600 euros, IVA (Spain's sales tax) included. A 325-square-metre flat on the 17th floor costs 2,645,500 euros.

"Residents will have access to high-standard communal areas, such as two outdoor swimming pools, a heated pool, a spa, a gym, a co-working space, an audiovisual room, a games room and garden areas," Metrovacesa says. All of these facilities consolidate the area as the new 'golden mile' on the west coast of Malaga.

Penthouses for almost ten million euros

Last year, Sierra Blanca announced that the penthouses of its building in Torre del Río - the central tower - were being sold for almost ten million euros. According to sources, it has managed to sell only one of the penthouses at that price.

The construction of some 400 free-market homes is planned in the nearby La Térmica project, promoted by investment fund Ginkgo. The first phase of 173 units is already being marketed. On average, each of the homes already reserved has cost around one million euros. The cheapest (a one-bedroom flat) has been sold for 510,000 euros, while the most expensive (three bedrooms) has been sold for 1,990,000 euros. If the current deadlines are met, the keys to the first flats could be handed over in 2028. According to the first reservations, 81% are national buyers and the remaining 19% are international.