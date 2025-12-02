Star fishermen: Malaga Cathedral's videomapping invites spectators to rediscover the Christmas spirit

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 12:28 Share

The traditional Christmas spectacle of lights and music on Calle Larios in Malaga, which premiered on Friday, 28 November, was joined by the videomapping show on the cathedral on Saturday. Three times a day, the facade of the south tower facing Calle Molina Lario is going to light up and tell the story of The Fisherman of Dreams.

This is the fifth year that the cathedral participates in the Christmas spectacle. The first videomapping show in Malaga was projected onto the Alcazaba.

This year's show is called The Fisherman of Dreams, based on a tale featuring characters inspired by Malaga's 'cenacheros' - the vendors of fresh fish who would go with their baskets from place to place. The show includes an introduction, a main story and a 3D finale, which recreates various elements, such as stained-glass windows.

It tells the story of José - a fisherman who sails with his young son. Together, they go fishing for shooting stars. In the spectacle, which brings to life the unfinished tower, José casts his nets and manages to catch stars and a few fish, after which the two go home. Then, the story depicts the different lives of people: family arguments, children isolated with their mobile phones and lonely elderly people.

Seeing all of this, José realises that Christmas also hides "many broken hearts". He puts his arm around his son's shoulder. Inspired, the little fisherman enters their home and pulls out a pile of the shooting stars. He then expresses his hope that no one will be sad or lonely at Christmas, after which the stars come to life and reach those who need them most, filling them with light. The story ends with a representation of the Farola lighthouse, where the little fisherman meets his parents, José and María (Joseph and Mary).

The spectacle, created and provided by Iluminaciones Ximénez, lasts about ten minutes. Laser projection technology is used for this production, featuring 2D and 3D graphics. The system has a projection output of 80,000 lumens and 30,000 watts of sound.

Malaga residents and visitors can watch the videomapping production every day until 4 January, except for 24 and 31 December. The story will be shown at 7pm, 8.30pm and 10pm.