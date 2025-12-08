First big Christmas weekend in Malaga: 'Crowded and very warm'

Pilar Martínez Málaga Monday, 8 December 2025, 13:15 Share

Temperatures of over 20C marked the first big festive weekend of the Christmas season. Both Malaga Airport and María Zambrano bus station were busy, with people arriving throughout the day on 6 December. "A lot of people and very warm," a group of friends from Don Benito, who had never seen Malaga at Christmas time, said.

"It's very pretty, although we have yet to see the lights tonight, which must be a spectacle," Gloria said, while Marisol, Inés, Loli and María José talked about their plans. The five retired women were mostly interested in finding the perfect spot to have lunch: something affordable but still good.

There were even people sunbathing, while others opted to explore the Christmas markets, especially Sabor a Málaga, which is devoted to local produce. The city's Calle Larios was buzzing with people and almost impossible to walk through.

Local businesses also reported good results during this first long weekend. Shopkeepers and assistants said that it was busier than last year. The 6-8 December long weekend promises a good Christmas campaign this year.

Antonio Rojo, owner of Otto London, said that "the season has started very well", as noticeable in the sales. His colleague from an adjacent shop echoed Rojo's observations and said that people had started making "a lot of Christmas purchases".

Ñito Salas

Paco - the owner of the oldest stall at the Christmas market in the city's central park - said that the good temperatures had contributed greatly to their revenue. He said that the long weekend at the start of December is usually when people put up their Christmas tree and set up the Nativity scene at home. He highlighted another important part of this trade: shepherd costumes. "They are all handmade by Loli," Paco said, while Loli, who "has been making these traditional clothes for 40 years", was showing different models for girls and boys.

'More people than last year'

Gerda from the Mis Tazas craft stall also said that she had seen "more people than last year"."We have only just started, but we are expecting busy days," she said.

Zoom Ñito Salas

Already as you were crossing the park to get to the Sabor a Málaga market, the crowds indicated that walking was going to be difficult. Once on the other side, that impression was confirmed, although visitors didn't seem to be too bothered. "It's like every year. We know what we're coming for," Raquel and Alba from Cordoba said.

As Christmas carols played, at the Porticatero cheese stall from Yunquera, Saray Merchán was explaining the characteristics of her most emblematic products: "the most typical are the four-coloured cheeses and the chili pepper one. We're selling more than last year. The fair has started very strong."

'The season has started very well'

It's not only Spaniards who are looking for products with a Malaga stamp. Markus and Sabine have been in the city for two days now. Originally from a town close to Berlin, they praised Malaga for its climate, lights, atmosphere and way of life. They promised to recommend the destination

Temperatures in their hometown, for example, won't go higher than 4C. For this reason, when they came to Malaga, they felt like it only made sense to wear shorts.

Restaurants and bars are also completely full, which is easy to judge by the length of queues. Just before the first switching-on of the Christmas lights, queues dominated iconic places such as Casa Aranda, with one line crossing Puerta del Mar and another reaching Atarazanas, and at La Malagueña, with a queue that stretched as far as the central market. Along Calle Larios and the Alameda there was no room for another soul by around 6pm.

This is how those who chose Malaga to spend this long weekend that kicks off the month of December described it: "Lots of people, very warm and a great Christmas atmosphere," Fernanda and Hugo, who have crossed Spain to swap the air of Santander for that of Malaga, said.