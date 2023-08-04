Fireworks, drone show and free concerts set to steal show at Malaga's huge summer fair

Matías Stuber Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The excitement of the fast-approaching Malaga Feria can already be felt. Just one week before it begins with the traditional fireworks display, the councillor for Festivities, Teresa Porras, presented the programme for the big week at the city hall.

As usual, the annual fair will be organised around the two settings of the city centre and the Real Cortijo de Torres fairground. The launch will be marked by a fireworks display, which will take place next Friday, 11 August, at midnight. The display, from the road leading to the cruise terminal, will last for more than 20 minutes and will be visible from many points in the city. The drone show, which made its debut last year, will also take place again with a total of 240 drones that will buzz above the port.

The week-long fair features more than 200 free shows and has a very strong "Malaga identity" Porras said. It will feature almost exclusively local artists such as Manolo Sarria and María Lozano. Apart from the daily musical performances by emerging talents in the youth stand area, the main stage will host, in the words of Porras, "first class performances", with acts by Raule, 5 Estaciones, Antoñito Molina, Camela, Tabletom and Merche. All the shows are free of charge.

Flamenco, of course, will be a big part of Malaga's festivities, and enthusiasts will be able to enjoy top flamenco singers and flamenco groups and groups in shows that are completely free of charge. In the Caseta Municipal del Flamenco y la Copla there will be daily performances at 2pm; and at night, at 10.30pm. And at the Cortijo de Torres' municipal stage one can hear verdiales bands. From 12 to 19 August there will be performances by two bands every day between 10pm and 3am. The three styles of Montes, Almogía and Comares will be represented.

The Plaza de la Merced will once again be the setting for the Magic Fair for children. This year it will have the slogan: 'Cradle of painters'. From Sunday, 13 August, there will be shows and entertainment for the little ones between noon and 3.30pm with games, workshops, theatre, puppets, parades and magic, among other activities.

And there will be plenty of entertainment in the city centre squares with performances between 1pm and 6pm. These will take place in Plaza de la Constitución, and the square of Las Flores, Obispo and San Pedro Alcántara. At the same time, in Calle Larios, there will be performances by verdiales bands every day and a stage for popular Malaga folklore music and dance. Finally, the Peña Juan Breva will host a flamenco programme in the historic city centre, which will begin each day at 2pm.