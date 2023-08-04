Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cathedral offers prime skyline site from which to see opening fireworks for Malaga fair
Malaga Feria 2023

The price of the experience will include a guided tour of the roof, before the pyrotechnic display above the city's port lights up the sky

Europa Press

Malaga

Friday, 4 August 2023, 17:20

The Diocese of Malaga has put 140 tickets on sale to watch the midnight Feria fireworks display from the roof of the cathedral on Friday 11 August. Tickets went on sale at 10am this Friday morning and are available online through the cathedral's website.

In a statement, the diocese said that the price per ticket will be 30 euros, both for locals and tourists, whether they are pensioners, adults or children. There is no limit to the number of tickets per person.

On Friday 11 August, access will be through the door of the courtyard of the Sagrario located in Calle Molina Lario, from 10.30pm and before 11.45 pm.

On the roof of the cathedral there will be staff who will offer a guided tour to those who wish to take advantage of this and who have arrived once the doors open.

