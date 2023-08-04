Cathedral offers prime skyline site from which to see opening fireworks for Malaga fair

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The Diocese of Malaga has put 140 tickets on sale to watch the midnight Feria fireworks display from the roof of the cathedral on Friday 11 August. Tickets went on sale at 10am this Friday morning and are available online through the cathedral's website.

In a statement, the diocese said that the price per ticket will be 30 euros, both for locals and tourists, whether they are pensioners, adults or children. There is no limit to the number of tickets per person.

On Friday 11 August, access will be through the door of the courtyard of the Sagrario located in Calle Molina Lario, from 10.30pm and before 11.45 pm.

On the roof of the cathedral there will be staff who will offer a guided tour to those who wish to take advantage of this and who have arrived once the doors open.