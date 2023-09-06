Families of missing Argentinian paddle surfers say they will not leave the Costa del Sol without finding them

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The families of the two young Argentinian paddle surfers who disappeared out at sea ten days ago say they will not leave the Costa del Sol without finding them.

The loved ones of Maxi (27) and Emmanuel (34), met with the mayor of Malaga city, Francisco de la Torre, on Tuesday 5 September and pleaded for the search efforts not to be scaled down, despite authorities only locating the pair's paddle board being found 15 nautical miles off the coast since the men went missing on 27 August.

The two friends set out off from Malaga's La Misericordia beach to watch the sunrise about 7.20am that day, and have not been seen since. Emmanuel's brother, Ignacio Soria, said: "Please, let the aerial search resume; we need the helicopters and planes to return to the search". "We want them to continue searching with the same intensity or more; we want to find the boys," added Maxi's father, Jorge Ludvik.

The two families, united by grief and the absence of news, have made it clear that at this moment they are one family and that they will continue knocking on every possible door until the two young men are found. "We are going to continue day and night, we are going to move heaven and earth, and the sea too," they said.

Thanks

They thanked both the mayor and the citizens of Malaga, as well as all the authorities involved in the search for the two friends for their efforts. "But we still have no result of what we are looking for," Maxi's father said.

"Logically they are dismayed, very worried about the situation that has arisen," said De la Torre, who, also pointed out that had had contacted the government and the naval command to forward on the family's wishes. De la Torre said he is also looking into locating possible satellite images of the two friends to help give a clue as to the distance travelled.