Search widens for two young men missing after going out paddle surfing off Costa del Sol beach

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Two young men are missing after they went out paddle surfing off a beach in Malaga city, on Spain's Costa del Sol, on Sunday 27 August, according to their families.

The Argentinian friends, Emmanuel Soria, 34, and Maxi Ludvik, 29, met at Huelin beach during the morning and decided to go out with their boards and watch the sunrise. They did not take their mobile phones or any other belongings with them.

Maxi's relatives became concerned about 4pm when he did not join them at the ice-cream parlour where he works. His family and bosses called him repeatedly, but he didn't answer. The same happened with Emmanuel, who is on holiday in Malaga.

Santiago Soria, Emmanuel's brother, said they had only been paddle surfing for a short period of time - they bought some inflatable boards on the internet - and that they had been out to sea three or four times. There was also a strong westerly wind blowing along the coast on Sunday, adding to the family's concern.

Emmanuel's sister went to the National Police headquarters in the city to report him missing and a search got underway. Relatives and friends have since taken to social media to also try help locate the men.

Anyone who has any information about their whereabouts should phone the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre, Guardia Civil (062), National Police (091) or Local Police (092).