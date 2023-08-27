Yellow weather warning on Costa del Sol for winds gusting up to 70km/h and high waves

Enrique Miranda Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's state weather agency has activated the yellow 'risk' warning for this Sunday (27 August) in Malaga province for strong gusts of wind and coastal phenomena (westerly winds of force 7 and waves of two to three metres). The alert will be in force from 6am until 6pm and will affect Malaga city, the western coastline of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley.

Ampliar Weather alerts in the south of Spain this Sunday, 27 August. Aemet

On Saturday there were strong gusts of wind in the province which caused some minor incidents and Civil Protection teams recommended caution. The wind also meant that the Canela Party music festival in Torremolinos had to be 'paused'; the organisers decided to temporarily vacate the venue for the safety of those attending.

Curiously, the province had been under a yellow alert for high temperatures on Saturday, but the heat gave way to strong gusts of wind in the afternoon. In the Antequera and the Serranía de Ronda areas maximum temperatures of up to 39C were reached, while on the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia the thermometers exceeded 36 degrees.