Relatives of two young paddle surfers still missing at sea call for support A fundraiser has been set up to raise money for other family members to travel to Malaga to help search for the two Argentinian friends

The families of two missing Argentinian paddle surfers have launched an appeal to raise funds to allow other relatives to travel to Malaga to help with the search.

About 60 people gathered on Sunday on the seafront in Malaga to support the families of the two young men, Emanuel and Maxi, who disappeared while paddle surfing off a city beach on 27 August.

The families launched the appeal via social media in a bid to help other family members travel to Malaga from Argentina to join the search efforts. Camila Soria, Emanuel's sister, in statements to Canal Sur Radio, reported by Europa Press, called for the search for Emanuel and Maxi to continue.

Soria said that family members who are in Malaga helping with the search need accommodation and food, and asked for support.

"We just want them to keep searching; there are two boys missing, but behind them there are many worried people," said Pancho Soria, one of Emanuel's brothers. "We have to fight together to find them and for this nightmare to end," said Nacho, another of his brothers.

Their paddle board was located by a sailing boat last Monday 28 August about 15 miles southeast of Malaga and was picked up by the Salvamento Marítimo vessel Salvamar Alnitak. The Guardia Civil has taken over the case.

The two friends had gone out on the paddle surf board from Misericordia beach to watch the sunrise about 7.20am, but they never returned, triggering family and friends to contact authorities later that day.