Façade of new Palacio de la Tinta luxury hotel in Malaga revealed

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 5 September 2025, 12:13

The façade of the Palacio de la Tinta has now been renovated. The work carried out as part of its transformation into what will be Malaga city's sixth five-star hotel is progressing and has made it possible to remove the tarpaulin that covered the building, revealing a restoration that has preserved the historical and aesthetic values and restored its original splendour.

The building, on Paseo de Reding near the bullring, was built in 1908 in the French Art Nouveau style and was the headquarters of the Andalusian railway company. It was acquired in 2019 for 21 million euros by the Hotusa Group. The expected date to receive the first guests is next year.