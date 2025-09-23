These are the stars who will be charging fans 55 euros for autographs and 75 euros for photos with them at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga

Star Wars star Ashley Eckstein will be at the event in Malaga.

The most eager fans of guest stars appearing at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga (SDCCM) will have to get their wallets ready if they want to get a photo or an autograph during the meet-and-greet with their idols between 25 and 28 September.

In addition to the regular 50-euro day ticket for the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga (Fycma), those who would like to have this special experience will have to pay a separate entrance fee: 75 euros (IVA not included) for a photograph or 55 euros (IVA not included) for an autograph.

However, guest of honour Arnold Schwarzenegger as well as all the actors and directors who come on behalf of production companies to promote series or films are not included in the list of celebrities attendees will have to pay an extra fee for. Those whose meet-and-greet requires the extra fee are: Dafne Keen (Logan), Taz Skylar (One Piece), Brian Austen Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Pedro Alonso (Money Heist), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars) and Luke Evans (Dracula Untold).

All meet-and-greets can be booked in advance on the SDCCM website. According to the organisers of the event, the artists and their agents are those who set the rates, separately from the San Diego Comic-Con Málaga contracts. Any fan familiar with the legendary San Diego event will know that this is a common practice at the original Comic-Con and similar events.

25 September ('Meet the Artist')

Dafne Keen: Autographs from 2pm to 3pm; Photos from 3pm to 4pm.

Taz Skylar: Autographs from 2pm to 3pm; Photos from 3pm to 4pm.

Pedro Alonso: Autographs from 2pm to 3pm; Photos from 5pm to 6pm.

Luke Evans: Autographs from 4pm to 5 pm; Photos from 5pm to 6pm.

Ashley Eckstein: Autographs from 6pm to 7pm; Photos from 7pm to 8pm.

26 September ('Meet the Artist')

Ashley Eckstein: Autographs from 12pm to 1pm; Photos from 1pm to 2pm.

Brian Austin Green: Autographs from 3.30pm to 4.30pm; Photos from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

The meet-and-greets will take place at the 'Meet the Artist' space, located outdoors in the 'Village' next to the Palacio de Ferias. Autographs and photos will be offered separately, i.e. each artist has one hour for autographs and another for photos. Those attendees who want both will be charged 130 euros, excluding IVA. Signing up for both experiences also means queueing twice.

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga also includes a variety of other encounters with famous names from the worlds of comics, cinema and TV at no extra cost: Yaya Han (Cosplay star), Peach Momoko (Marvel illustrator), Jeph Loeb (screenwriter and producer), Jim Lee (DC creative director) and Belén Ortega (Marvel and DC illustrator). There will be around 50 opportunities to meet stars without prior booking. Keep in mind that some creators have announced that they will only sign one copy per person.