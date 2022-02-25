Entry to Malaga museums will be free on Andalucía Day Many of them are also organising guided tours and activities to mark this important day in the region’s history

The Pompidou Centre is one of those opening free of charge on Monday / ÑITO SALAS

February 28th is Andalucía Day and is a public holiday in the region, and although most museums in Malaga city close on Mondays many are not only making an exception in this case but will be free of charge to visit.

The Picasso Museum is one of them, and from 10am to 6pm visitors will be able to enjoy the ‘Face to face. Picasso and the old masters’ exhibition, which includes works by El Greco, Francisco Pacheco, Giovanni Battista Caracciolo, Francisco de Zurbarán and others, as well as ‘The Paris of Brassaï. Photos of the city that Picasso loved’ and other displays.

The Heritage Museum (MUPAM) is also welcoming visitors free of charge on Monday, between 10am and 8pm. There are several exhibitions to see there, including ‘Contemporary Malaga’, a look at major works by around 100 local artists from the 1950s onwards.

Another option for art lovers is the Carmen Thyssen Museum, which is celebrating Andalucía Day by opening its doors to everyone so they can enjoy the works of outstanding artists in its permanent collection and temporary exhibitions, between 10am and 8pm.

At the Pompidou Centre in Malaga, Monday will be the last chance to see the semi-permanent collection ‘From Miró to Barceló, a century of Spanish art’, which was inaugurated nearly two years ago, from 9.30am to 8pm. It is a chronological display of 90 works by 41 artists.

Elsewhere in Malaga city, the Revello de Toro Museum is opening free of charge on Monday, from 10am to 2pm, and the Russian Museum can be visited from 9.30am to 8pm (last entry 7.30pm). The CAC contemporary art museum, will also be open, from 9am to 9.30pm.