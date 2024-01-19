Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cabin crew members on board an aircraft. SUR
Emirates airline pays flying visit to Malaga to seek out cabin crew

The Dubai-based airline is looking to recruit a total of 5,000 "highly motivated individuals to embark on an exciting career travelling the world"

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 19 January 2024, 18:23

The flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates, is looking for cabin crew in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol. The city has been chosen among the ten Spanish destinations where these professionals will be selected as part of a worldwide recruitment campaign for 5,000 new crew members.

In Malaga this will take place in the city on 18 February, and in Madrid, on 21 January; in Alicante, on 23 January; in Valladolid, on 31 January, and in Granada, on 2 February. It will continue in the Spanish capital on 6 February, in Barcelona on 8 February, in Valencia on 10 February, and in Seville on 12 February, before returning to Bilbao on 20 February, Barcelona on 22 February and Madrid on 24 February.

The airline says these recruitment days are aimed primarily at those who are new or recent entrants to the world of work, with a special invitation to recent graduates with internship or work experience, either part-time or full-time, on their CV. It also encourages people with one year or more experience in hospitality or customer service and "highly motivated individuals to embark on an exciting career travelling the world. New recruits will be part of the world's largest international airline and one of the world's most iconic global brands. They will learn hospitality and life skills from the best trainers in the industry," Emirates announced.

The Dubai-based company, which connects 140 cities in 76 countries, urges applicants to find out full details of the process and pre-register for the recruitment event they will be attending at www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

In Malaga, the event starts at 9am and applicants should take along an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Those who have not applied online can do so without an appointment at the open day in the above-mentioned cities. Applicants should be aware that the company is looking for "people who are passionate about providing personalised and impeccable hospitality, while creating memorable moments for customers. As safety is one of Emirates' top priorities, the ideal candidate will confidently lead and take control when it comes to managing aircraft services and safety procedures”.

In terms of training, Emirates said all crew will receive an eight-week apprenticeship experience at the airline's Dubai facility "to deliver the highest levels of hospitality, safety and service that customers have enjoyed for years". New crew members will develop the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team. Today, the team is made up of professionals of more than 140 nationalities, speaking 130 languages.

