Malaga port launches electrical substation plan to allow ships to plug into power supply and turn off generators

File image of the mouth of the Guadalmedina river, where the electricity substation will be located.

The port of Malaga has made a move in response to the general shortage of electrical infrastructures in the province. Companies have until 12 November to submit a bid for the drafting, project management and execution of the large distribution substation. Once the Port Authority awards the contract, the winner will be able to start working. It is expected that the project will start in early 2026 and last a total of 25 months. The substation should be operational by 2028.

From then on, ships, regardless of their size or function (cruise ships, cargo ships, ferries, etc.) will be able to 'plug in' to the docks and switch off their engines, saving tonnes of fuel and reducing emissions.

The onshore power supply (OPS) system allows ships to be connected to the local electricity grid. To make this possible, the port needs a new electrical substation, as the existing ones are all at full capacity. The substation is planned for the area around the mouth of the Guadalhorce river, near the Emasa wastewater pumping station.

A more competitive port

According to the tender documents, the contract will be turnkey, including project design, engineering, project management, manufacturing, assembly, commissioning and legalisation with Endesa and Red Eléctrica. This explains the high estimated contract value of nearly 12.16 million euros, as well as the long execution period of over two years, not including legalisation procedures.

Once the system is operational, vessels arriving at Malaga's docks will be able to connect to shore power ('cold ironing'), which must be highly versatile to supply the largest possible number of ships from all over the world.

Additionally, the new substation will supply electricity to existing and future fixed installations on the docks, including the planned office space at Muelle Heredia and the future San Andrés marina, among others. This is why the substation should be designed for a very high power output.

At a recent presentation, president of the Port Authority Carlos Rubio stated that such initiatives and others aimed at the digitalisation of processes are vital to compete in the global maritime traffic market, especially in the face of growing competition from the north of Morocco, with Tangier Med at full capacity and the new port of Nador Ouest which will enter into service at the end of this year. Both are equipped with the latest technology.